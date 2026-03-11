Victor Osimhen scored against Liverpool during the UEFA Champions League, but the goal was disallowed

Osimhen thought he had doubled Galatasaray’s lead, but the video assistant referee disallowed it for offside

Many fans were oblivious to the rule, which led to the cancellation despite the striker being in an onside position

Victor Osimhen thought he had doubled Galatasaray's lead against Liverpool during their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg tie on March 10, 2026.

Galatasaray defeated Liverpool 1-0 at Rams Park in Istanbul, thanks to Gabonese midfielder Mario Lemina's goal off Osimhen’s assist in the seventh minute.

VAR disallowed Victor Osimhen's goal against Liverpool. Photo by Yagiz Gurtug.

Source: Getty Images

The Turkish champions held on to their advantage to set up an interesting encounter in the second leg at Anfield on Wednesday, March 18, 2026.

Why Osimhen’s goal was disallowed

Osimhen scored in the 61st minute after Ibrahima Konate missed the chance to clear Noa Lang’s cross into the box, and the striker slotted home at the far post.

The goal was disallowed after a check by the video assistant referee (VAR) checked it, deeming it offside on Baris Alper Yilmaz in the buildup.

It denied Osimhen the chance to equal Burak Yilmaz’s record for most goals in a single season for Galatasaray in the Champions League, and fans protested it.

Fans questioned why the goal was disallowed for Yilmaz's offside, even though the Turkish winger failed to make contact with the ball, and it was Noa Lang who made the cross.

According to IFAB rule 11.2, Yilmaz being in an offside position was not an offence until he violated the rules that turn his position into an offence.

He challenged an opponent [Andy Robertson] for the ball and made an obvious action which clearly impacts the ability of an opponent to play the ball.

The decision by Spanish referee Jesus Gil Manzano was a correct decision backed by football rules.

Liverpool also had a goal disallowed when VAR decided that Konate handled the ball after the Reds scored from a corner kick after a scramble in the box.

Victor Osimhen reacts after missing a chance against Liverpool. Photo by Abdulhamid Hosbas.

Source: Getty Images

Buruk reacts to referee’s performance

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk surprisingly did not speak about the disallowed goal, but questioned the decision to book Davison Sanchez late in the game.

The Colombian defender was one of the seven Galatasaray players who were at risk of suspension if they received a yellow card, which he did.

“I think Davison's yellow card was wrong. We couldn't understand why he showed it. Perhaps the referee thought, 'I haven't shown anyone a yellow card. I might as well show one’,” he said as quoted by TRT Spor.

Sanchez will miss the second leg in England, creating a void in Galatasaray’s defence for the crucial decider at Anfield next week Wednesday.

Buruk reacts to Galatasaray's win

Legit.ng previously reported that Okan Buruk reacted to Galatasaray's win describing it as a confirmation that their previous win was not a fluke.

However, he acknowledged that their advantage is narrow and they must fight hard during the second leg next week if they want to reach the quarter-final.

Source: Legit.ng