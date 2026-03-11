A young Nigerian lady went viral as she celebrated her matriculation after gaining admission into the university

The lady who just gained admission gave details about how she wrote UTME four times and other things she did before admission

Her story triggered reactions on social media, as many people congratulated her on her matriculation and shared similar experiences

A young Nigerian lady shared her experience as she celebrated her matriculation at the David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences.

Sharing her experience on social media, the fresher shared how she wrote the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) four times.

4-time UTME candidate gains admission

Identified on TikTok as @humblequeensavage, the lady gave a timeline of her academic experience since she finished secondary school in 2021.

She captioned her video:

“2021 WAEC, 2021 First JAMB. 2022: Second JAMB, system went off few minutes to end exams and refused to turn on.

“2023: Third jamb, got admission to study my dream course but no funds to pay for my school fees.

“2023: opened my first shop and started doing clothing business. 2024: Went to learn skills, lash extensions and frontal installations and I bagged the both certificates and opened my second store.

“2024 4th jamb, got admission, see who just got matriculated. It can only be delayed but can never be denied

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions as 4-time UTME candidate gains admission

blessing said:

"I am 22 and just want to write jamb hope am not late I feel somehow atimes buh I really want to go to school."

Be~be said:

"Me wey write waec since 2021 I never still get admission up till now and I’ve been writing jamb since then. 2023 I got admitted in a nursing school after 2 year of schooling there,rumor has it that the school wasn’t accredited under nursing council, guess what???… I registered for another jamb this year ..My story longgggg."

Painkiller said:

"Me I wrote waec since 2018 no money then to go to university I now decided to write jamb 2024 no admission trying again this year I pray for God to help me this year."

Foyinsolami said:

"I wrote jamb in 2020 gained admission to a school in Cotonou I graduated 2024,guess what? The school wasn’t accredited to serve na once I just face my tailor work. I’m now in a fashion academy, if school no work fashion academy go work. success ahead for me."

Chidubem said:

"I wrote jamb four times ( 2019,2020,2021,2022), But guess who's graduating this year, class 2026."

