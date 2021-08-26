Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue has been accused of using divisive and inciting comments on air

The accusation was put forward by the management of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC)

The commission has also queried Channels TV for not interrogating the utterances of the Benue governor during a recent interview

Channels Television has been queried by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) after the station conducted a controversial interview with the governor of Benue, Samuel Ortom.

According to the corporation's letter titled Notice of Infraction, to the famous media house, Governor Ortom's comments were described as inciting, divisive, and unfair, Punch reports.

In the letter dated Tuesday, August 24, and signed by NBC's director-general, Balarabe Ilelah, it was claimed that the anchors of the programme (Sunrise Daily) failed to properly interrogate the governor's comments.

It noted that the said utterances contravene sections 1.10.4, 3.1.1, 3.3.1(b), 3.3.1(e), 3.11.1(a), and 3.12.2 of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code, The Nation reports.

Part of the letter read:

“The programme which had as guest the executive governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, was observed to contain inciting, divisive and unfair comments which were not thoroughly interrogated by the anchors.

“Consequently, Channels Television is required to explain why appropriate sanctions should not be applied for these infractions of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code. Your response should reach the commission within 24 hours of the receipt of this letter.”

The censoring agency gave the station not later than 24 hours to provide and forward its responses.

Governor Ortom criticises Buhari's administration, describes it as worst in handling critical matters

Meanwhile, Ortom had again criticised the president’s way of handling pertinent matters in the country.

The governor slammed the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, describing it as the worst when it comes to the handling of security matters.

Legit.ng gathered that Ortom had on Tuesday expressed disappointment at the way the president has handled certain critical matters in the country, especially insecurity.

The governor, while reacting to the president’s open grazing policy, said:

“Mr President is pushing me to think that what they say about him, that he has a hidden agenda in this country is true,” Ortom said, adding: “because it is very clear that he wants to fulanise but he is not the first Fulani president.

"If Mr President respects the law, the Land Use Act gives governors the power to preside over land administration on behalf of the people that they govern."

