The presidency has hit Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state, accusing him of inciting ethnic violence

A statement released by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, said Ortom "knowingly causes deaths of innocent Nigerians" for political gains

Governor Ortom had earlier lambasted the Buhari government, saying it was the worst in terms of security

Aso Rock, Abuja - The presidency has accused the governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, of stirring up hatred by targeting an ethnic group, using language that is reminiscent of the Rwandan genocide.

Senior presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said this in a statement released on Wednesday evening, August 25.

In the statement posted on his official Facebook page, Shehu said as was the case in Rwanda where the then Hutu leaders incited their countrymen against each other, claiming there was a “secret Tutsi agenda” over the Hutu, Ortom claimed there was a “secret Fulanization agenda” over other ethnic groups in his state and in Nigeria.

The presidential spokesman said Governor Ortom's “wicked talk” was aimed at giving cover to his so-called “policy” on the Ranches Establishment Law “which in reality is purely an act of denial of the law” intended to withhold rights and freedoms from one ethnic group alone, whilst inciting race hatred against them amongst all others.

The statement partly read:

“Governor Samuel Ortom has few political principles. We can see this from the fact that he has changed political party five times during his undistinguished career.

“Every time he feels the wind may be blowing in a certain direction, he follows it.

“Unfortunately, for the good citizens of Benue State, the most dangerous direction he blows in today is that of sectarianism and ethnicity.

“In an attempt to boost his sinking political fortunes, Ortom takes the cheapest and lowest route possible by playing on ethnic themes – and in doing so knowingly causes deaths of innocent Nigerians by inciting farmers against herders, and Christians against Muslims.

“These are not the actions of a man who should be trusted with running public services or holding public office.

“For the governor of a major state in Nigeria to be politically driven by ethnic hatred is a stain on our country. The good, and fair-minded people of Benue State deserve more than this, and we look forward to the next elections when they have an opportunity to restore its greatness.”

Buhari administration is the worst in terms of security - Ortom

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Ortom criticised President Muhammadu Buhari’s way of handling pertinent matters in the country.

The governor slammed the Buhari administration, describing it as the worst when it comes to the handling of security matters.

He made the comment while reacting to the president’s plan to reintroduce an open grazing policy.

