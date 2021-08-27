The security situation in Zamfara state is tense due to safety concerns and the state government is putting measures in place to protect citizens

Several communities in Zamfara state have been overrun by bandits who kidnap residents for ransom

Schools and other academic institutions have also experienced raids from criminals who have shown no mercy during attacks

All major markets in Zamfara state have been shut following an order by Governor Bello Matawalle.

According to Channels TV, the governor also ordered the closure of all filling stations in local areas.

Governor Matawalle is unhappy over the resurgence of banditry in Zamfara state. Photo: Governor Bello Matawalle

Source: Facebook

He further directed that there should be no selling of fuel even in jerry cans.

TVC News reported that Matawalle said the move becomes necessary considering the resurgence of banditry and kidnapping in the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He also directed security operatives to shoot at any motorcycle carrying more than two persons if refused to stop for arrest.

Insecurity: Sultan of Sokoto says 76 were people buried in Sokoto in one day

Meanwhile, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, has said that the number of people killed by criminals across the country is underreported.

The Cable reported that while speaking at the 3rd quarter 2021 meeting of the intra-religious council in Abuja on Thursday, August 26, Abubakar said the level of insecurity in the country has worsened.

Legit.ng gathered that he said 76 residents in the state were killed and buried in one day, adding that another 48 persons were murdered on another day.

Reps minority caucus laments insecurity in Nigeria

In another news, more Nigerian leaders are no longer at ease with the situation of the country. This is evidenced by the reaction of members of the minority caucus in the House of Representatives concerning insecurity.

According to the lawmakers, Nigerians do not deserve the torment which has become their plight in recent times, Channels TV reported.

This was contained in a statement by the minority leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu.

Femi Adesina condemns attack on NDA

Meanwhile, Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina has said the recent attack on the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna was orchestrated to make the Buhari administration look bad.

Adesina made the claim in a post on his official Facebook page on Thursday, August 26.

Adesina also condemned those celebrating the attack on the military facility, saying such celebrations are evil.

Source: Legit.ng