A Nigerian lady has expressed her pain on social media after receiving a call from her boyfriend's heartbroken wife

The woman had discovered their relationship, which left her feeling bitter, especially since he was financially supporting the lady while treating her poorly

During the call, the wife lamented her situation, stating that she doesn't deserve the treatment she's receiving from her husband

A heartbroken wife's emotional outburst has been making waves on social media after she confronted her husband's mistress in a phone call.

The wife, who had been struggling to come to terms with her husband's infidelity, finally reached out to the other woman, pouring out her feelings of pain and betrayal.

Woman confronts her husband's mistress

The mistress, who goes by @AhmJudith on TikTok, shared the conversation on the platform, revealing the hurt and anger she felt after receiving the call.

During the call, the wife expressed feelings of suffering and neglect, stating that her husband was treating her poorly while lavishing attention on her.

The wife had discovered the affair and was struggling to understand why her husband was investing emotional and financial resources in the other woman while neglecting her and their child.

She felt trapped in a situation she didn't deserve, with her husband threatening to end their relationship if she confronted the mistress.

She recounted instances where he had lied to her, claiming to be away on business when he was actually with the mistress, and how he had gifted the other woman expensive presents, including a birthday gift.

Speaking further, she spoke about the pain and humiliation she had endured, feeling punished and unvalued in her own marriage.

She had almost lost her life due to the stress and heartache caused by her husband's actions.

In her words:

"I am not complaining that you are dating my husband but for him suffering me for many things, though he says I should not call you, I should not confront you. He says there is nothing between you and him, that is what he tell me. He does not come to the house, he does not do anything. After I called him if his child need anything that is when Peter will send money, he does not take care of me as his wife. Actually I'm sorry I don't want you to tell him anything sister, I don't want you to call him because he said if I called you, that is the end of the relationship and I don't know maybe he wanted to marry you as his wife in the act. I know I don't deserve to suffer he told me that you I don't deserve this punishment. So that's what told you? That we just have a baby together? Really? Jesus Christ.

"Do you know how he's punished me? Do you know the pain I've endured because of him? I saw you guys together, and I see he doesn't care about me. If I didn't call him, he wouldn't call. He only reaches out when I initiate contact. If I talk to him, he's fine, but if I'm not responding, he complains. My phone's gone, so I can't stay without a phone because of my child. I asked him to give me his phone, and that's when I saw the gift he got for you on your birthday. You can't believe it, he doesn't spend time with me, doesn't take me out, not even on Valentine's Day. He lied to me, saying he was traveling, but he was actually with you. He got you something, and I saw it on his phone. He told me it was a female friend who gave him the gift. It will never be well with him. I know he's the father of my child, but he's hurt me so much. I almost lost my life because of him. I just thought to call you and confirm."

Reactions as woman confronts husband's mistress

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Promise Oluchi asked:

"Judith ooo is it this our man I was doing awww??"

@worship506 said:

"Marriage is not for the weak. I feel the pain of the wife."

@Ujaymakeover said:

"If you’re watching on Tuesday morning by 8:12 pls let’s be friends."

@Samanthababy said:

"The fastest way to run mad is getting married. I’m mad guy’s."

@Princess Ab£na said:

"The fact that you weren’t rude am proud of you for that drop your aza if 20k isn’t small for you."

@luchi_cyn said:

"Reason 157893 I'm not getting married or having kids. My heart is even aching for her."

@RewaExquisiteMUA in Osogbo said:

"I like her maturity for calling calmly Buh u deserve an award for talking to her with respect."

@Daisy said:

"I’m Khally, I sell spag, grilled chicken and turkey as low as #3,500. Agbara bus stop, beside Agbara diagnosis center."

@Hair By VD reacted:

"I will get married in next 5 years no be me Una go put for pressure."

@Millionaire Mom said:

"This is my always, every year new girlfriend, even last year I went through it while carrying his second child."

@LivingGlory reacted:

"Omo I wanted to cry when she stated "I’m not complaining that you are dating my husband” why would your subject your self to that?Why???"

@Cına added:

"Couldn’t even bother myself with marriage. I’d just go into a contract with a guy, have a child, and continue my business."

