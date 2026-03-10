Victor Osimhen Sends Message to Galatasaray Fans After Unveiling Banner As Tribute to His Late Mum
- Victor Osimhen has sent a message of appreciation to Galatasaray fans after they unveiled a banner to honour his late mum
- The Super Eagles forward was moved to tears when the banner was unveiled ahead of the UEFA Champions League match
- He provided the assist for Mario Lemina to score the only goal to go Galatasaray beat Liverpool in the first leg of the Round of 16
Victor Osimhen has sent a message of appreciation to Galatasaray fans after they got him emotional with a banner in honour of his late mother.
Galatasaray banners displayed the banner before the start of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match against Liverpool in Istanbul on March 10, 2026.
The banner features a picture of Osimhen’s late mum, Christiana, who reportedly passed away when he was three, a picture of him and his daughter and a photo of him in Nigeria’s jersey during his U17 days.
The banner also has the inscription: “We are family, and family is everything.” All of which moved the striker to tears during the opening formality of the match.
Osimhen sends message to Galatasaray fans
Victor Osimhen spoke about the gesture during his post-match conference, and appreciated the fans for making him happy since he arrived at the club.
“I've been very happy since I arrived wearing this jersey. This jersey is very special. I wanted to do my best for these fans. I'm experiencing completely different emotions here,” he told GS TV.
“I lost my mother at a young age, and the fans made me very happy today . That's why it's so important to me. We are a family with the Galatasaray fans.”
He also applauded his teammates for a great match and believes they can build on the momentum and hurt Liverpool in the second leg at Anfield.
“We did a very good job today. I think we can hurt Liverpool in the return match. We've done a good job so far,” he added.
