FCT, Abuja - The Punch newspaper is reporting that the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has summoned Channels Television presenters, Chamberlain Usoh and Kayode Okikiolu.

According to the report, Usoh, Okikiolu and two other anchors of the TV’s breakfast programme were invited to the Abuja office of the NBC on Thursday, August 26.

Channels Television is owned by veteran broadcaster and respected businessman, John Momoh. Photo credit: Channels TV

They were said to have been summoned over some comments made against President Muhammadu Buhari by two guests on the programme this week.

One of the guests is the governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, who lampooned the Buhari administration over the mounting insecurity in the country.

A source quoted in the report said:

“The presenters already in Abuja.”

The journalists are based in Ogun state where Channels TV headquarters is located.

Channels Television was earlier queried by NBC after the station conducted an interview with Governor Ortom.

According to the commission, Governor Ortom's comments were inciting, divisive, and unfair.

In a letter dated Tuesday, August 24, and signed by NBC's director-general, Balarabe Ilelah, it was claimed that the anchors of the programme failed to properly interrogate the governor's comments.

The presidency had earlier accused Governor Ortom of stirring up hatred by targeting an ethnic group.

Presidential spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu said this in a statement released on Wednesday evening, August 25.

Shehu also said the governor's statement is an attempt to boost his sinking political fortunes.

Responding, Governor Ortom said the verbal attack directed at him by the presidency shows the administration is diminished.

The Benue state chief executive said instead of launching an attack on his person, the presidency should focus on the issues he raised and address them immediately.

He advised the Buhari administration to focus on ending the killing of innocent Nigerians across the country, fix the economy, and stop the stinking corruption under its watch.

