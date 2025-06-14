BBNaija star Tacha, has reacted to the Labubu toy trend taking over the Nigerian social media space

The reality show star shared a video where she heavily condemned the people spending money on the N260k toy

Tacha’s take on the Labubu toy trend went viral online and it triggered a series of reactions from netizens

The trending Labubu toy has drawn a reaction from BBNaija star Natacha ‘Tacha’ Akide on social media.

In recent times, the Nigerian social media space has been taken over by videos of ladies getting excited over the Labubu toy which they attach to their bags or outfits as accessories. According to reports, the Labubu toy ranges from N160,000 to N260,000 in price, and the demand for it has risen among young ladies and even men.

A social media search reveals that the Labubu is a popular collectible toy, part of the "The Monsters" series created by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung. These elf-like figures, known for their pointy ears, mischievous smiles, and often visible teeth, are primarily sold by the Chinese toy company Pop Mart as limited-edition blind box figures.

Tacha reacts to Labubu toy

Amid the Labubu toy trend, Tacha took to her official Instagram page to speak about it. The reality show star and influencer heavily condemned the people spending money to buy the toy mostly out of peer pressure.

She advised these people, particularly the ones who are hungry among them, to spend their money on more beneficial things. Tacha said in part:

“Even the people that have not chop belleful are going to buy Labubu. You don’t even know where the Labubu toy originated from, but because of peer pressure. What peer pressure cannot do doesn’t exist. Do you even know what Labubu is? You never chop belleful you want to go and spend N200k on Labubu, a culture you don’t even understand. Check on your WhatsApp now, you have bills you have to pay, you’ve not gone to pay those people, but just because your friend is carrying Labubu, you too want to carry Labubu. What is Labubu? You can’t even spell it.”

Reactions as Tacha speaks on Labubu trend

Tacha’s reaction to the Labubu toy trend became a trending topic on social media with netizens dropping their hot takes. Many of them agreed with the reality star’s stance on the matter:

Shantelbaby_ said:

“She’s saying the truth ooh, even if them dey sell am 20k I no go buy.”

Officialgwen25 said:

“Bitter truth.”

Official_nickib said:

“This message is for people on TikTok they like trend so much.”

Ellaversed said:

“They said it’s chuckky”s baby 😂.”

_mee_nat_ wrote:

“Even if it’s 5k I no go buy! Like what is the use it’s not pretty nau…😂.”

Crazyprescription1 said:

“Peer pressure made you get tattoos and live the kind of life you've chosen. Allow others do what makes them happy or whatever.”

Molly_nma_blessed said:

“Same tacha that condemn bbl and enhancing..... But still did fat reduction, veneer, fillers ....... Tomorrow you will see her unboxing labubu 😂😂😂.”

Iwunze_is_to_nonchalant said:

“Dem wan buy bush baby.”

Valorthedj said:

“A lot of our girls are just moved by crowd mentality.”

Effedeborah wrote:

“Tacha no be you suppose talk about peer pressure o 😂 no be the same peer pressure make you inject your lips and face? You even do weight loss join.”

Kocee._ said:

“We’re still recovering from Stanley cup pandemic now it’s Labubu, make una still give us breathing space na 😂.”

