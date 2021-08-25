100+ dragonborn names: find a fitting name for your character

Dragonborn are a formidable species, both in terms of appearance and temperament. Dragonborn names sound very close to the Uruk names from Lord of the Rings. As a symbol of honour and pride, a dragonborn name often appears with clan names before their first names. It applies to both female and male dragonborn.

Dragonborn were not classified among the original staple race of Dungeons and Dragons. However, they were introduced as supplementary transformations in the third edition. To find out more about D&D dragonborn names, have a look at this list of names to help you brainstorm the perfectly proper name for your character.

What are good dragonborn names?

At times, the most challenging part about gaming or writing a fantasy story is finding the correct names to use. If you are finding it difficult to choose the perfect dragonborn names for your favourite characters, the lists below contain some of these names that you can consider.

Female dragonborn names

There are so many epic dragonborn names for female characters. Have a look at some of the dragonborn female names that you might consider.

Myshon: (Hebrew) Godly

(Hebrew) Godly Nyssa: (Greek) A goal

(Greek) A goal Boruta: (Slavic) A demon that rules the forests

(Slavic) A demon that rules the forests Arihime: (Japanese) A weaver princess

(Japanese) A weaver princess Asherah: (Phoenician) The grove

(Phoenician) The grove Darina: (Slavic) A present

(Slavic) A present Elishat: (Phoenician) A wanderer

(Phoenician) A wanderer Empusa: (Greek) One who has one leg

(Greek) One who has one leg Anastasia: (Greek ) Resurrection

(Greek ) Resurrection Bellatrix: (Latin root) depicts a warrior

(Latin root) depicts a warrior Fariedah: (Arabic) A unique and a trustworthy being

(Arabic) A unique and a trustworthy being Keziah: (Hebrew) The tree bark

(Hebrew) The tree bark Vyara: (Bulgarian/Latin) The faithful one

(Bulgarian/Latin) The faithful one Zafira: (Arabic) depicts success

Male dragonborn names

Most male dragonborn names often sound mythical. Here's a list of ancient-sounding names for a male dragonborn.

Jehoshaphat: (Hebrew origin) meaning god has judged

(Hebrew origin) meaning god has judged Mannix: (Galic) The monk

(Galic) The monk Rayearth : (Sanskrit origin) Lord Brahma

: (Sanskrit origin) Lord Brahma Baalmelgart : (Phoenician) meaning god of storms

: (Phoenician) meaning god of storms Shammael: (Hebrew) Venom of god

(Hebrew) Venom of god Resheph: (Phoenician) meaning lord of plagues

(Phoenician) meaning lord of plagues Adrammelek : (Hebrew) meaning magnificent king

: (Hebrew) meaning magnificent king Keixilani: (Slavic) meaning child of heaven

(Slavic) meaning child of heaven Cadmus: (Greek) A dragon's tooth

(Greek) A dragon's tooth Arush: (Sanskrit) Conveying the rays of the sun

(Sanskrit) Conveying the rays of the sun Diedrich: (Germanic) A powerful ruler

Have a look at some more male dragonborn names you can find best for your character.

Marrkuh: (Finnish) Warlike

(Finnish) Warlike Nazgul: (Urdu) meaning the pretty flower

(Urdu) meaning the pretty flower Hrothgar : (Germanic) The glorious one

: (Germanic) The glorious one Itthobaal: (Phoenician) god is by his side

(Phoenician) god is by his side Yuvarax: (Hindi origin) meaning a young king

Do dragonborn have surnames?

Instead of having dragonborn surnames, dragonborn opt to use clan identities as their last names. Read on to find out some of the last names that you can consider for your character in the next fantasy story.

Dragonborn last names

Have a look at some of the dragonborn last names you can choose for your character in the next fantasy story.

Cruz: (Spanish) A cross

(Spanish) A cross Cyprus: for dungeons, and dragons

for dungeons, and dragons Chrysalis: Depicts new beginings

Depicts new beginings Damaris: A gentle race of white dragonborn

A gentle race of white dragonborn Benenati: The dawn

The dawn Bellamy: A good friend

A good friend Boone: Blessings and goodness

Blessings and goodness Callisto: Depicts the beautiful dragonborn clans

Depicts the beautiful dragonborn clans Callahan: Those that are bright headed

Those that are bright headed Alarie: Powerful

Powerful Asher: The gift of hope

The gift of hope Albertine: The noble and the bright clan

The noble and the bright clan Godfrey : A clan that believes in goodness

: A clan that believes in goodness Frederick : For a peaceful Dragonborn clan

: For a peaceful Dragonborn clan Lord: For a fighter dragonborn clan, that is the best class

For a fighter dragonborn clan, that is the best class Angelo: Those who look like angels

Here are more dragonborn last names you can choose from.

Dillon: The loyal one

The loyal one Elro: The clan that believes god is one true king

The clan that believes god is one true king Ellis: Those who are benevolent

Those who are benevolent Emmanuel: God with us

God with us Fay: Those with supernatural qualities

Those with supernatural qualities Festus: The joyful one

The joyful one Devin: One who believes in divine excellence

One who believes in divine excellence Dawn: A perfect last name which means a new start or new life

A perfect last name which means a new start or new life Auguste: One who is favoured with good omens

One who is favoured with good omens Hale: A clan of heroes

A clan of heroes Light: One with happy and cheerful members

One with happy and cheerful members Andrews: Resurrection

Resurrection Luz: Those who see the light in the darkness

Have a look at some more last names you can give to the dragonborn character in your next fantasy story or game.

Sealey: Those who often rejoice

Those who often rejoice Selman: A clan of jovial and fortunate warriors

A clan of jovial and fortunate warriors Simmons: Those who protect

Those who protect Stallard: For a valiant dragonborn clan

For a valiant dragonborn clan Lyon: A family of brave and fierce warriors

A family of brave and fierce warriors Kami: A clan of highborn members

A clan of highborn members May: A clan that believes in new springs of hope

A clan that believes in new springs of hope Stout: For a dragonborn clan of brave or powerful men

For a dragonborn clan of brave or powerful men Menken: Members who are comforters

Members who are comforters Omega: A clan that sees a new beginning in an ending

A clan that sees a new beginning in an ending Palmer: A family of holy men

Dragonborn last names with evil meanings

Here are some dragonborn last names that depict darkness and death. Have a look at some of these names and find the fitting name for your character.

Drystan: A lineage that overcame pain

A lineage that overcame pain Keket: A female clan that the goddess of death inspires

A female clan that the goddess of death inspires Azvameth: Those who believe in solid death

Those who believe in solid death Bacia: Those who survived death

Those who survived death Achlys: A clan that believe in darkness

A clan that believe in darkness Ambrogio: A vampire that is legend

A vampire that is legend Kek: The god of darkness inspires

The god of darkness inspires Carmilla: Believer of vampires

Believer of vampires Krueger: Boogeyman, Freddie Krueger, from The Nightmare at Elm Street movie series

Boogeyman, Freddie Krueger, from movie series Mabus: Death castle's ruler

Death castle's ruler Manson: A murderer

A murderer Miglė: (Lithuanian) Mist

Have a look at some more dragonborn last names with evil meanings.

Myers: Michael Meyers from the Halloween movie series

Michael Meyers from the movie series Torrance: The villain from The Shining movie

The villain from The Shining movie Wilkes: The villain from the Misery novel

The villain from the novel Nephele: (Greek) Cloudy

(Greek) Cloudy Sephtis: Associated with eternal death

Unisex dragonborn names

Here are some unisex dragonborn names that are suitable for all dragonborn characters in your fantasy story.

Danbala: (Haitian Creole origin) meaning the sky god

(Haitian Creole origin) meaning the sky god Eckanem: The source of greatness

The source of greatness Nakshatra: A particular heavenly body

A particular heavenly body Paihthoon: (Thai) A cat's eye

(Thai) A cat's eye Umut: (Turkish origin) Being hopeful

(Turkish origin) Being hopeful Fucanglong: (Mandarin origin) meaning the dragon treasure

(Mandarin origin) meaning the dragon treasure Hezekiah: (Hebrew origin) Fortitude from god

(Hebrew origin) Fortitude from god Iseul: (Korean) Dew-born

(Korean) Dew-born Jezreel: (Hebrew origin) Sown by god

Funny dragonborn names

Here are some of the funny-sounding names for a strong dragonborn clan. Have a look.

Thiaruc: An ideal female name for a clan with a high priestess

An ideal female name for a clan with a high priestess Atlassian: Name was given to a small tribe

Name was given to a small tribe Tolin: Associated with trolls

Associated with trolls Garandorn: Colours of a notorious clan

Colours of a notorious clan Gemara: For dungeons and dragons, dragonborn clan of Tymanther

For dungeons and dragons, dragonborn clan of Tymanther Ibeig: Those whose breathe is a weapon

Those whose breathe is a weapon Verthisathurgiesh: Centrally placed clan

Centrally placed clan Vkriss: A family which shows interest in politics

A family which shows interest in politics Zorskan: Those with the ability to yell

Those with the ability to yell Zorvroth: Ideal male name for a lineage of priests

Ideal male name for a lineage of priests Zorhadur: One who can absorb slain dragons souls

One who can absorb slain dragons souls Jalt: Clans thatlook after the Tymanther and Mulhorand bridges

Clans thatlook after the Tymanther and Mulhorand bridges Kanjentellequor: Depicts wizards

Depicts wizards Travek: One who adores art and jewel

One who adores art and jewel Treg: Clans that engage in mining activities

Clans that engage in mining activities Trouwunax: The lineage that is proficient in spell casting

The lineage that is proficient in spell casting Urlingscar: A ruling tribe that is established

Famous dragonborn names

Female and male dragonborn names tend to be inspired by most famous dragons in various clans. Have a look at some of these famous names you can consider for your character in the next fantasy story.

Alexstarsza: The defender of the people

The defender of the people Ancalagon: (Sindarin) The mightiest dragon ever known

(Sindarin) The mightiest dragon ever known Glaedr: Glider

Glider Urthemiel: (German/Anglo-Saxon) meaning a primordial eagle

(German/Anglo-Saxon) meaning a primordial eagle Kalameet: (Punjabi) meaning a friend who is an art enthusiast

(Punjabi) meaning a friend who is an art enthusiast Paarthurnax: (Dovahzul) meaning one who is cruel but prosperous

How do dragonborn names work?

Dragonborn have specific dragonborn names that are given to them initially. However, their clan names come first as a mark of honour. Those names given at birth are often used among clutch mates as descriptive or endearment terms. Usually, they depict an occurrence or a particular habit.

There are so many dragonborn names to choose from. Whether your character in the next fantasy story or game is a female or a male, be rest assured that you will find a fitting name for them from the compiled lists above.

