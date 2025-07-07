Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Peter Rufai passes away last week Thursday at 61 after prolonged illness

Rufai was Nigeria’s number one goalkeeper in the 90s and won the Tunisia 1994 Africa Cup of Nations

He played for two clubs in Nigeria before having time in Belgian, Spanish, Dutch, and Belgian teams in Europe

The Nigerian football community came together to mourn the demise of former Super Eagles goalkeeper Peter Rufai, who passed away on Thursday, July 3, 2025 at 61.

Rufai started for Nigeria in the 90s and was in goal during the victorious 1994 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia and the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France.

Peter Rufai celebrates with AFCON 1994 trophy with his Super Eagles teammates. Photo by Neal Simpson.

Source: Getty Images

Dodo Mayana, as he was fondly referred, began his career in Nigeria before moving to Europe, playing for clubs in Belgium, the Netherlands, and Spain, amongst others.

Legit.ng looks at how his former clubs paid tribute to the legendary goalkeeper.

Late Peter Rufai’s former clubs' tributes

1. Stationery stores

Rufai began his career with Stationery Stores in Lagos, where he played for four years, before having a short spell at Femo Scorpion in Lagos and Dragons de l'Ouémé in Benin Republic. Stores paid tribute to Rufai with a statement on social media.

2. Gil Vicente

He played for Gil Vicente in his final season as a professional footballer, featuring as second choice for the Portuguese club before announcing his retirement. The Portuguese club acknowledged his services to the club in the 1999/2000 season and extended condolences to his family and friends.

3. Deportivo la Coruna

Rufai spent two seasons in Spain with Deportivo La Coruna and was a backup to Cameroonian goalkeeper Jacques Songo’o, playing just nine league games. Deportivo paid tribute with an official statement on X, a post which received a comment from FC Barcelona.

4. SC Farense

First division Portuguese club, SC Farense, which Rufai played for from 1994 to 1997 and made the most appearances during his time in Europe, paid tribute to the late goalkeeper, applauding him for his delivery, professionalism and humility.

5. Hercules

Rufai played for Hercules in 1997, featuring in 10 league games for the Valencia-based club. The Spanish club issued a statement on Instagram paying tribute to their former player and extending their love to his family and friends.

Peter Rufai playing for Nigeria at the 1994 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

6. Go Ahead Eagles

The 1994 AFCON-winning goalkeeper played for a season with Dutch club Go Ahead Eagles, featuring in 12 games as the club finished 12th in the Eredivisie. He kept three consecutive clean sheets in 1993, and his record stood till 2022 before it was equalled by Andries Noppert.

There is no publicly available tribute from Femo Scorpion, Dragons de l'Ouémé, Lokeren, and Beveren at the time of the publication of this article.

Peter Rufai's cause of death

Legit.ng reported the cause of Peter Rufai’s death as cardiac arrest, which he suffered at 6 am on Thursday morning and was pronounced dead on arrival at a hospital in Lagos.

Dodo Mayana reportedly complained of chest pain on Wednesday night, but decided to sleep it off. He had a long history of health challenges, which began around 2012.

