A concerned man has issued a warning to Air India weeks after the disastrous crash, which killed 241 people on board and more than 20 people on the ground

The Indian man, who hails from Udaipur city in the western Indian state of Rajasthan, urged Air India to wake up and take quick action

He highlighted the benefits that another airline offers to passengers using its business class, calling on Air India to take a cue from that

Anil Mehta, an Indian man, has sent a serious warning to Air India 22 days after its ill-fated plane crash in Ahmedabad, which claimed more than 250 lives, including 12 crew members.

Mehta, from Udaipur, India, warned that Air India needs to wake up and act fast.

A man has warned Air India weeks after the deadly plane crash. Photo Credit: Eliyahu Parypa, Facebook/Anil Mehta

Source: Getty Images

Man's warning to Air India

In a Facebook post, he noted that IndiGo's business class might become a hard competitor to beat as it has nice seats, a neat plane and clean toilets.

He said the alternative airline will edge Air India on the domestic front once they have hot food.

He added that IndiGo has more professional and enthusiastic cabin crew than Air India. Anil wrote on Facebook:

"Air India better wake up fast!! Indigo Biz class is going to be hard to beat as their network expands.

"Nice seats, neat plane, clean toilets. Once they have hot food they are clear winners on domestic for sure. And by and large their cabin crew is consistently much more enthusiastic and professional!!"

A man urges Air India to wake up and act fast. Photo Credit: Wirestock, Facebook/Anil Mehta

Source: Getty Images

Man's warning to Air India elicits reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's warning to Air India below:

Sanjay Jain said:

"So you are already in there. Share your first hand reviews."

Sandeep Wanchoo said:

"I thought now you would start posting pictures of your new Embraer 175! Is it available for friends as well?!"

Robinder Singh said:

"He’s off again!"

Raja Narasimhan said:

"Impossible to wake up a sleeping giant!"

Shashi Parvat said:

"1.46 billion & not a single airline which offers world class service."

Amit Bajpai said:

"Unless they stop bugging people for luggage, providing useless sandwiches and other such tactics."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Air India had suspended two of its pilots on a Vienna-bound flight after a takeoff incident.

Air India issued warning days before crash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about how Air India was issued a 'safety' warning days before the deadly crash of flight AI-171.

Legit.ng learnt that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had reportedly warned Air India about safety protocol violations. DGCA's concerns followed inspections conducted in May, which showed that three Air India Airbus aircraft were operating with overdue mandatory checks on escape slides.

DGCA warned that aircraft failing to undergo mandatory inspections would have their airworthiness certificates considered suspended. Animesh Garg, deputy director of airworthiness, dispatched the warning notices to Air India's CEO Campbell Wilson and other senior officials. The aviation regulator criticised Air India's delayed response in addressing these concerns.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng