NDPC fined MultiChoice Nigeria N766.24 million for violating data privacy laws and processing of subscribers’ and non-subscribers’ personal data

The Commission found MultiChoice’s actions intrusive and disproportionate, and deemed its remedial steps unsatisfactory

As part of the investigation, NDPC also ordered a compliance audit of all MultiChoice data collection channels in Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

MultiChoice Nigeria, the parent company of DStv and GOtv, has been fined N766.24 million by the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) for violating the privacy of subscribers and their associates.

According to a statement issued on Sunday by Babatunde Bamigboye, the NDPC’s Head of Legal, Enforcement and Regulations, the penalty followed an investigation that began in the second quarter of 2024.

The Cable reported that the investigation focused on possible breaches of subscribers’ data privacy rights and the unlawful cross-border transfers of Nigerians’ personal information. The Commission found that MultiChoice had violated the Nigeria Data Protection Act (NDP Act).

“NDPC found, among others, that MultiChoice violated the data privacy rights of subscribers and their friends who are not necessarily subscribers,” the statement read.

“The Commission also found that MultiChoice carries out illegal cross-border transfers of personal data involving data subjects residing in Nigeria.

“The depth of data processing by MultiChoice is patently intrusive, unfair, unnecessary and disproportionate. This is a grave affront to the fundamental right to privacy as enshrined in Section 37 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Nigeria is entitled to protect her citizens and data sovereignty under both international and existing municipal laws – as these have far-reaching implications for the rule of law, national security and economic growth.

“In line with its standard remediation procedure, the Commission directed MultiChoice to take appropriate remedial actions. However, the Commission found the measures undertaken by MultiChoice in this regard unsatisfactory.

“Due to lack of cooperation, the Commission has directed MultiChoice to pay N766,242,500 for violating the Nigeria Data Protection Act.”

The NDPC also disclosed that Vincent Olatunji, the National Commissioner of the agency, has ordered a full investigation into all the channels through which MultiChoice collects personal data of Nigerians to ensure compliance.

Olatunji emphasised that any organisation that processes personal data in violation of the NDP Act faces sanctions as stipulated by the law.

MultiChoice begins testing weekly subscriptions

Legit.ng reported that MultiChoice, owners of DStv and GOtv, has begun piloting weekly subscription plans in Uganda, which will launch in other markets soon if the trial proves successful.

MultiChoice Group CEO, Calvo Mawela, disclosed that the pay-TV company introduced weekly subscriptions seven weeks ago and that it should have a good idea of the trial's success in the next six months.

According to reports, the trial wants to align subscription periods with customers’ cash flows.

Source: Legit.ng