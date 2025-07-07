Oba Olakulehin, 42 Other Traditional Heads Who Have Been Olubadan of Ibadan
- The Olubadan of Ibadan in Oyo state, southwest Nigeria, has been held by over 40 individuals since 1820
- The last Olubadan is Akinloye Olalere Owolabi Olakulehin, who ascended the throne in July 2024 and died in July 2025
- In this report, Legit.ng highlights all the 43 traditional heads who have been Olubadan in the history of the ancient city
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.
Ibadan, Oyo state - With the passing of Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, two days after his 90th, and five days to his first anniversary, Governor Seyi Makinde will crown his third Olubadan: 2022, 2024, and now 2025.
Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, the present Otunba Olubadan of Ibadanland, could succeed the late Olubadan.
List of Olubadans and years
Reviewing available records, Legit.ng observed that Ibadan had six Olubadans between 1946 and 1952.
We compiled the names of the deceased traditional heads who have had the honour of being named the Olubadan of Ibadan in Oyo state.
The full list can be viewed below:
|S/N
|Name and Title
|From
|To
|Reign
|43
|Oba Owolabi Akinloye Ige Olakulehin I
|2024
|2025
|1 year
|42
|Oba Moshood Lekan Balogun
|2022
|2024
|2
|41
|Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji
|2016
|2022
|6
|40
|Oba Samuel Odulana Olugade I
|2007
|2016
|9
|39.
|Oba Yinusa B. Ogundipe Arapasowu I Oranyan
|1999
|2007
|8
|38.
|Oba Emmanuel Adegboyega Operinde Isale Ijebu
|1993
|1999
|6
|37.
|Oba Yesufu Oloyede Asanike IdiAro
|1983
|1993
|10
|36.
|Oba Daniel Tayo Akinbiyi Elekuro
|1977
|1982
|5
|35.
|Oba Gbadamosi Akanbi Adebimpe Odinjo
|1976
|1977
|1
|34.
|Oba Shittu Akintola Oyetunde II Eleta
|1971
|1976
|5
|33.
|Oba Salawu Akanbi Aminu Adeoyo
|1965
|1971
|6
|32.
|Oba Yesufu Kobiowu Oranyan
|1964
|1964
|1/2
|31.
|Oba Isaac Babalola Akinyele Alafara
|1955
|1964
|9
|30.
|Olubadan Igbintade Apete Oke Ofa
|1952
|1955
|3
|29.
|Olubadan Memudu Alli Iwo Gbenla
|1952
|1952
|1/4
|28.
|Olubadan Fijabi II Oritamerin
|1948
|1952
|4
|27.
|Olubadan Akintunde Bioku Oleyo, Oranyan
|1947
|1948
|1
|26.
|Olubadan Oyetunde I Eleta
|1946
|1946
|1/8
|25.
|Olubadan Fagbinrin Akere II Oritamerin
|1946
|1946
|1/3
|24.
|Olubadan Okunola Abaasi Alesinloye Isale Ijebu
|1930
|1946
|16
|23.
|Baale Oyewole Aiyejenku Omo Foko Oke Foko
|1925
|1930
|5
|22.
|Baale Shitu (Omo Are Latosa) Oke Are
|1914
|1925
|11
|21.
|Baale Irefin (Omo Ogundeyi) Oke Ofa Babasale
|1912
|1914
|2
|20.
|Baale Akintayo Awanibaku Elenpe Bere, Aboke
|1910
|1912
|2
|19.
|Basorun Sumonu Apanpa Isale-Osi
|1907
|1910
|3
|18.
|Baale Dada Opadare Mapo
|1904
|1907
|3
|17.
|Baale Mosaderin Sunlehinmi Oranyan
|1902
|1904
|2
|16.
|Basorun Fajimi (Yerombi) Oranyan
|1897
|1902
|5
|15.
|Baale Osuntoki Olusun Agbeni
|1985
|1895
|2
|14.
|Baate Fijabi 1 (Omo Babalola) Oritamerin
|1893
|1895
|2
|13.
|Balogun Ajayi Osungbekun Kobmoje
|1885
|1893
|8
|12.
|Aare Oadoke Latoosa Oke-Are
|1871
|1885
|14
|11.
|Baale Orowusi (Awarun) Kobomoje
|1870
|1871
|1
|10.
|Balogun Beyioku Akere Onitamperin
|1867
|1870
|3
|9.
|Basorun Ogumola Mapo
|1865
|1867
|2
|8.
|Ba’ale Ibikunle
|1864
|1865
|1
|7.
|Baale Oyesile Olugbode Ita Baale
|1851
|1864
|13
|6.
|Baale Oderinlo Opeagbe Idiomo/Kure
|1850
|1851
|1
|5.
|Basorun Oluyole Ojaba
|1835
|1850
|15
|4.
|Baale Lakanle
|1830
|1835
|5
|3.
|Baale Oluyendun Labosinde
|1826
|1830
|4
|2.
|Baale Maye Okunade
|1820
|1826
|6
|1.
|Lagelu
|1820
Oyo monarch, Oniroko dies
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Oba Sunmaila Olasunkanmi Abioye Opeola (Kurunloju 1), the Oniroko of Irokoland in Akinyele local government area of Oyo state, joined his ancestors.
The transition of the monarch was confirmed in a statement by Prince Dolapo Abioye on behalf of the Opeola-Oniroko family.
