The Olubadan of Ibadan in Oyo state, southwest Nigeria, has been held by over 40 individuals since 1820

The last Olubadan is Akinloye Olalere Owolabi Olakulehin, who ascended the throne in July 2024 and died in July 2025

In this report, Legit.ng highlights all the 43 traditional heads who have been Olubadan in the history of the ancient city

Ibadan, Oyo state - With the passing of Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, two days after his 90th, and five days to his first anniversary, Governor Seyi Makinde will crown his third Olubadan: 2022, 2024, and now 2025.

Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, the present Otunba Olubadan of Ibadanland, could succeed the late Olubadan.

Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, who ascended the throne in 2024 following the death of Oba Lekan Balogun, joined his ancestors on July 7, 2025. Photo credits: @NigeriaStories, @dondekojo, @seyiamakinde

List of Olubadans and years

Reviewing available records, Legit.ng observed that Ibadan had six Olubadans between 1946 and 1952.

We compiled the names of the deceased traditional heads who have had the honour of being named the Olubadan of Ibadan in Oyo state.

The full list can be viewed below:

S/N Name and Title From To Reign 43 Oba Owolabi Akinloye Ige Olakulehin I 2024 2025 1 year 42 Oba Moshood Lekan Balogun 2022 2024 2 41 Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji 2016 2022 6 40 Oba Samuel Odulana Olugade I 2007 2016 9 39. Oba Yinusa B. Ogundipe Arapasowu I Oranyan 1999 2007 8 38. Oba Emmanuel Adegboyega Operinde Isale Ijebu 1993 1999 6 37. Oba Yesufu Oloyede Asanike IdiAro 1983 1993 10 36. Oba Daniel Tayo Akinbiyi Elekuro 1977 1982 5 35. Oba Gbadamosi Akanbi Adebimpe Odinjo 1976 1977 1 34. Oba Shittu Akintola Oyetunde II Eleta 1971 1976 5 33. Oba Salawu Akanbi Aminu Adeoyo 1965 1971 6 32. Oba Yesufu Kobiowu Oranyan 1964 1964 1/2 31. Oba Isaac Babalola Akinyele Alafara 1955 1964 9 30. Olubadan Igbintade Apete Oke Ofa 1952 1955 3 29. Olubadan Memudu Alli Iwo Gbenla 1952 1952 1/4 28. Olubadan Fijabi II Oritamerin 1948 1952 4 27. Olubadan Akintunde Bioku Oleyo, Oranyan 1947 1948 1 26. Olubadan Oyetunde I Eleta 1946 1946 1/8 25. Olubadan Fagbinrin Akere II Oritamerin 1946 1946 1/3 24. Olubadan Okunola Abaasi Alesinloye Isale Ijebu 1930 1946 16 23. Baale Oyewole Aiyejenku Omo Foko Oke Foko 1925 1930 5 22. Baale Shitu (Omo Are Latosa) Oke Are 1914 1925 11 21. Baale Irefin (Omo Ogundeyi) Oke Ofa Babasale 1912 1914 2 20. Baale Akintayo Awanibaku Elenpe Bere, Aboke 1910 1912 2 19. Basorun Sumonu Apanpa Isale-Osi 1907 1910 3 18. Baale Dada Opadare Mapo 1904 1907 3 17. Baale Mosaderin Sunlehinmi Oranyan 1902 1904 2 16. Basorun Fajimi (Yerombi) Oranyan 1897 1902 5 15. Baale Osuntoki Olusun Agbeni 1985 1895 2

14. Baate Fijabi 1 (Omo Babalola) Oritamerin 1893 1895 2 13. Balogun Ajayi Osungbekun Kobmoje 1885 1893 8 12. Aare Oadoke Latoosa Oke-Are 1871 1885 14 11. Baale Orowusi (Awarun) Kobomoje 1870 1871 1 10. Balogun Beyioku Akere Onitamperin 1867 1870 3 9. Basorun Ogumola Mapo 1865 1867 2 8. Ba’ale Ibikunle 1864 1865 1 7. Baale Oyesile Olugbode Ita Baale 1851 1864 13 6. Baale Oderinlo Opeagbe Idiomo/Kure 1850 1851 1 5. Basorun Oluyole Ojaba 1835 1850 15 4. Baale Lakanle 1830 1835 5 3. Baale Oluyendun Labosinde 1826 1830 4 2. Baale Maye Okunade 1820 1826 6 1. Lagelu 1820

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state may soon crown Rashidi Ladoja as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland. Photo credit: @seyimakinde

