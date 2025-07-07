Africa Digital Media Awards

Oba Olakulehin, 42 Other Traditional Heads Who Have Been Olubadan of Ibadan
Nigeria

Oba Olakulehin, 42 Other Traditional Heads Who Have Been Olubadan of Ibadan

by  Ridwan Adeola
3 min read
  • The Olubadan of Ibadan in Oyo state, southwest Nigeria, has been held by over 40 individuals since 1820
  • The last Olubadan is Akinloye Olalere Owolabi Olakulehin, who ascended the throne in July 2024 and died in July 2025
  • In this report, Legit.ng highlights all the 43 traditional heads who have been Olubadan in the history of the ancient city

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.

Ibadan, Oyo state - With the passing of Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, two days after his 90th, and five days to his first anniversary, Governor Seyi Makinde will crown his third Olubadan: 2022, 2024, and now 2025.

Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, the present Otunba Olubadan of Ibadanland, could succeed the late Olubadan.

Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, who ascended the throne in 2024 following the death of Oba Lekan Balogun, joined his ancestors on July 7, 2025. Photo credits: @NigeriaStories, @dondekojo, @seyiamakinde
List of Olubadans and years

Reviewing available records, Legit.ng observed that Ibadan had six Olubadans between 1946 and 1952.

We compiled the names of the deceased traditional heads who have had the honour of being named the Olubadan of Ibadan in Oyo state.

The full list can be viewed below:

S/NName and TitleFromToReign
43Oba Owolabi Akinloye Ige Olakulehin I202420251 year
42Oba Moshood Lekan Balogun202220242
41Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji201620226
40Oba Samuel Odulana Olugade I200720169
39.Oba Yinusa B. Ogundipe Arapasowu I Oranyan199920078
38.Oba Emmanuel Adegboyega Operinde Isale Ijebu199319996
37.Oba Yesufu Oloyede Asanike IdiAro1983199310
36.Oba Daniel Tayo Akinbiyi Elekuro197719825
35.Oba Gbadamosi Akanbi Adebimpe Odinjo197619771
34.Oba Shittu Akintola Oyetunde II Eleta197119765
33.Oba Salawu Akanbi Aminu Adeoyo196519716
32.Oba Yesufu Kobiowu Oranyan196419641/2
31.Oba Isaac Babalola Akinyele Alafara195519649
30.Olubadan Igbintade Apete Oke Ofa195219553
29.Olubadan Memudu Alli Iwo Gbenla195219521/4
28.Olubadan Fijabi II Oritamerin194819524
27.Olubadan Akintunde Bioku Oleyo, Oranyan194719481
26.Olubadan Oyetunde I Eleta194619461/8
25.Olubadan Fagbinrin Akere II Oritamerin194619461/3
24.Olubadan Okunola Abaasi Alesinloye Isale Ijebu1930194616
23.Baale Oyewole Aiyejenku Omo Foko Oke Foko192519305
22.Baale Shitu (Omo Are Latosa) Oke Are1914192511
21.Baale Irefin (Omo Ogundeyi) Oke Ofa Babasale191219142
20.Baale Akintayo Awanibaku Elenpe Bere, Aboke191019122
19.Basorun Sumonu Apanpa Isale-Osi190719103
18.Baale Dada Opadare Mapo190419073
17.Baale Mosaderin Sunlehinmi Oranyan190219042
16.Basorun Fajimi (Yerombi) Oranyan189719025
15.Baale Osuntoki Olusun Agbeni198518952

14.Baate Fijabi 1 (Omo Babalola) Oritamerin189318952
13.Balogun Ajayi Osungbekun Kobmoje188518938
12.Aare Oadoke Latoosa Oke-Are1871188514
11.Baale Orowusi (Awarun) Kobomoje187018711
10.Balogun Beyioku Akere Onitamperin186718703
9.Basorun Ogumola Mapo186518672
8.Ba’ale Ibikunle186418651
7.Baale Oyesile Olugbode Ita Baale1851186413
6.Baale Oderinlo Opeagbe Idiomo/Kure185018511
5.Basorun Oluyole Ojaba1835185015
4.Baale Lakanle183018355
3.Baale Oluyendun Labosinde182618304
2.Baale Maye Okunade182018266
1.Lagelu1820

Rashidi Ladoja set to succeed Late Owolabi Olakulehin as Olubadan.
Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state may soon crown Rashidi Ladoja as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland. Photo credit: @seyimakinde
Oyo monarch, Oniroko dies

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Oba Sunmaila Olasunkanmi Abioye Opeola (Kurunloju 1), the Oniroko of Irokoland in Akinyele local government area of Oyo state, joined his ancestors.

The transition of the monarch was confirmed in a statement by Prince Dolapo Abioye on behalf of the Opeola-Oniroko family.

