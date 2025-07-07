Super Falcons player Asisat Oshoala joined the rest of the world to pay a touching tribute to Late Peter Rufai

The former Super Eagles goalkeeper passed away last Thursday, July 3 at 61 after a prolonged illness

The late football icon became the first goalkeeper to play at the FIFA World Cup and sign a professional deal outside the country

Former Nigerian goalkeeper and 1994 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) champion, Peter Rufai, passed away aged 61.

Rufai, widely known by his nickname "Dodo Mayana," is celebrated for his remarkable talent and the indelible mark he left on Nigerian football.

Super Eagles legend Peter Rufai during the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France against Denmark. Photo by: THIERRY ORBAN/Sygma.

His skill and unshakable composure between the posts earned him a reputation as one of the best goalkeepers Nigeria has ever produced.

The football icon started for Nigeria in the 90s and was in goal during the victorious 1994 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia and the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France.

There are claims that the goalkeeper shuttled between Nigeria and Spain for treatment over the past 24 months.

According to Cadena SER, the former Stationery Stores legend experienced chest discomfort late Wednesday night, July 2, but opted to “sleep it off.”

Super Falcons player Asisat Oshoala celebrates with her teammates after scoring the opening goal against Tunisia at the 2025 WAFCON in Morocco. Photo by: Justina Aniefiok.

Oshoala mourns Rufai

Six-time Africa Women's Footballer of the Year Asisat Oshoala paid a special tribute to legendary goalkeeper Peter Rufai during the ongoing WAFCON.

Super Falcons players honored the 1994 AFCON winner by donning black armbands during their 3-0 victory against Tunisia on Sunday evening, July 6.

Despite playing one season for Liverpool, the three-time WAFCON winner opted to wear a wristband in honour of Peter Rufai instead of Diogo Jota.

Oshoala justified her inclusion in the Super Falcons squad by scoring the first goal in the 3rd minute following a cross from Rinsola Babajide.

In the 45+2 minutes, former Liverpool forward Rinsola Babajide scored Nigeria's second goal after beating the goalkeeper with a low shot, according to BBC. Babajide paid tributes to the Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva with her jubilation.

Nigeria sealed the victory in the 80th minute courtesy of a goal from substitute Chinwendu Ihezuo who found the bottom corner with a composed left-footed finish.

Fans react

Super Falcons fans have hailed Asisat Oshoala for choosing to pay tribute to football icon Peter Rufai ahead of Liverpool forward Diogo Jota.

Legit.ng compiled some reactions. Read them below:

oma_onu_3 said:

"Patriotism at its peak🙌❤️."

st.maurice_ wrote:

"We called him “Keeper Rufai” back in the day."

zaci_dombaxxi_xinavane added:

"👏👏👏👏👏 Congratulations for the attitude, in the Club World Cup only Europeans deserve minutes of silence... Not even FIFA cares about Peter Rufai. This shows how Africa is always placed on the outskirts."

eddylee_signature said:

"Agba baller for a reason."

Peter Rufai's cause of death

Legit.ng reported the cause of Peter Rufai’s death as cardiac arrest, which he suffered at 6 am on Thursday morning and was pronounced dead on arrival at a hospital in Lagos.

Dodo Mayana reportedly complained of chest pain on Wednesday night, but decided to sleep it off. He had a long history of health challenges, which began around 2012.

