A letter allegedly written by Linc Edochie has been shared online by Yinka following the end of their relationship

The couple called it quits after Yinka posted May Edochie's number, Yinka desires to reconcile, but Linc reportedly rejected

Fans were left stunned by Yinka's decision to expose personal details about their failed relationship online, with many expressing surprise

The drama surrounding Yinka Theisen's breakup with her lover, Linc Edochie, continues to spark controversy.

The pair recently ended their relationship after Yinka shared May Edochie's phone number online, prompting her to later promise to step back from social media.

Yinka's fans react to the letter she shared about Linc Edochie. Photo credit@yinkatheisen9

Source: Instagram

However, she broke her promise by granting an interview to Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu, where she spoke out about her struggles with May Edochie's fans.

In an unexpected twist, Yinka then shared a letter allegedly written by Linc to Immigration, where he pleaded for permission to enter the USA to marry her.

The letter, which included Linc's address and his reasons for wanting to travel to the US, was deleted shortly after being posted.

Nevertheless, a fan of May Edochie, Realtruthlover, who had been following the situation closely, shared the content of the letter after Yinka took it down.

Linc Edochie's fan worried about his mental health. Photo credit@lincedochie

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Yinka's actions

Many fans interpreted Yinka’s decision to share the letter as an attempt to suggest that Linc's intentions were to use her for immigration purposes.

While some sympathised with her, others criticised her for not handling the situation more maturely, arguing that since the couple had been on good terms and initially wanted the relationship, Yinka Theisen should have kept their private matters to herself.

A few also remarked that if Yinka truly wanted to get petty, she could have gone further by sharing Linc's address.

Recall that Yinka was recently accuses of being behind her marriage breakdown because she allegedly had an affair with an ex-minister in Nigeria.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to post about Yinka

Reactions have trailed the post about Yinka and the letter she shared online. Here are comments about it below:

@realgreatnessai commented:

"God have mercy on Edochie. Judy Austin don destroy them finish."

@imade_layo shared:

"She posted the address of a man who has never posted her address .. can you see that May did nothing to this woman ? She said May leaked her number but she has leaked lincs address."

@miz_chiamaka said:

"But what was her reason for posting this ? Let her move on."

@ifuuz_stitches reacted:

"Oh like seriously, linc see wat u have caused, dat woman fit post linc nude one day oo God Abeg oo."

Yul Edochie slams his brother Linc

Legit.ng had reported that Yul Edochie had made a post to react to people telling him to keep his marriage off social media.

His brother had said their father used to say marriage should be kept off social media while he was a guest on KOK Live.

In his post, he thrashed all the people giving him such advice, as he asked if they were buying him data.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng