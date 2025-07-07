Skin health experts have warned that frequent use of bath sponges, especially more than three times a week, can damage the skin’s protective barrier

Overuse and poor hygiene of loofahs and synthetic sponges can lead to rashes, dryness, infections, and even conditions like contact dermatitis

Dermatologists advise limiting sponge use, properly cleaning or replacing them regularly, and avoiding them entirely for those with sensitive or compromised skin

Health professionals are raising the alarm over the frequent use of bath sponges, cautioning that daily scrubbing can harm the skin and open the door to serious infections.

Experts now advise limiting sponge use to just two or three times a week, citing risks ranging from dryness to bacterial contamination.

Dermatologist warns against sponge-bathing

Dr. Edesiri Ighorodje, a consultant dermatologist and venereologist at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, warned that bath sponges act as physical exfoliators, which, when overused, can erode the skin’s protective barrier.

“Though exfoliation is beneficial, it should be limited to once or twice weekly,” she said.

“Over-exfoliating can lead to a broken skin barrier, which may trigger flare-ups and increase susceptibility to infections.”

Ighorodje explained that overuse of sponges is especially risky for individuals with sensitive skin or those using skin-bleaching products, as it intensifies dryness and raises the risk of acne, dermatitis, and allergic reactions. She added that Nigeria’s hot and humid climate makes sponges a useful hygiene tool, but moderation and skin awareness are essential.

For people with conditions like eczema or urticaria, she recommends discontinuing sponge use entirely.

Overlong use of sponge unhealthy

Supporting her stance, Dr. Ifeanyi Umeh highlighted another overlooked issue — hygiene. According to him, many people fail to clean or replace their sponges regularly, allowing them to become breeding grounds for harmful organisms such as Staphylococcus aureus, Pseudomonas, and Candida.

These pathogens can cause skin infections, particularly when the skin is already compromised.

“People assume scrubbing harder gets them cleaner, but what they’re doing is stripping away the skin’s natural oils,” Umeh said.

“Sponges should be rinsed, air-dried after each use, and replaced every two to four weeks.”

Umeh advised switching to gentler options like washcloths, especially for daily use, and stressed the importance of moisturising after baths.

He also called for more public education on the safe use of bath tools, noting a rise in skin-related complaints in clinics, especially in urban centres.

Both doctors agreed that greater awareness around proper sponge hygiene and mindful exfoliation habits could help reduce the increasing cases of skin problems among Nigerians.

