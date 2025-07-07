The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, has joined his ancestors at the age of 90

Oba Olakulehin passed away on Monday morning, July 7, 2025, one year after he ascended the throne

The late Oba Olakulehin received the staff of office from Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo state, on July 12, 2024, as the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.

Ibadan, Oyo state - Oba Akinloye Olalere Owolabi Olakulehin, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, is dead.

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, the first-class monarch, who ascended the throne in July 2024, died in the early hours of Monday, July 7, 2025, after spending a year on the throne.

Olubadan, Oba Olakulehin's death

Details of the news of Oba Olakulehin's death are still sketchy, but Vanguard and Channels Television also noted the sad news.

The demise of Oba Olakulehin, born July 5, 1935, is coming barely two days after celebrating his 90th birthday. He had succeeded the late Oba Lekan Balogun.

With the passing of Oba Olakulehin five days to his first anniversary, Governor Seyi Makinde is now set to crown his third Olubadan: 2022, 2024, and now 2025.

Olubadan issues warning

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Olakulehin declared the title of Sarkin Sasa null and void.

The monarch said Sarkin Sasa is not recognised by the Ibadan traditional chieftaincy law, adding that Chief Akinade Ajani Amusa is the recognised Baale of Sasa land.

Source: Legit.ng