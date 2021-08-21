Governor Ganduje Presents Staff of Office to Emir of Bichi, Nasiru Ado-Bayero

The staff of office has finally been presented to the Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Nasiru Ado-Bayero by Governor Ganduje

Speaking at the presentation, Governor Ganduje lavishes praises on traditional institutions in the state

Meanwhile, the emir urged the people of the emirate to intensify efforts in enrolling their children into the basic education system

Staff of Office have been presented to the Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Nasiru Ado-Bayero, by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, Daily Trust reports.

Governor Ganduje has presented staff of office to emir of Bichi, Nasiru Ado-Bayero. Photo: Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR

The governor who spoke after the presentation, said the state government appreciated the contributions, being rendered by traditional institutions in promoting peace and stability in the state.a

The governor urged the Emir to remain a father to all his subjects without discrimination.

Meanwhile, in his acceptance speech, the new Emir, promised to be just and fair to all people in the emirate.

