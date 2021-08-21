President Muhammadu Buhari has paid a condolence visit to the family members of the late chairman of the transition committee in 2015, Ahmed Joda

The president stated that Joda at various points played very supportive roles in his public service to the nation

Buhari was accompanied on the condolence visit by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state

Yola, Adamawa state - Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari, has mourned the death of a close confidant, Ahmed Joda.

The president stated that the late elder statement assisted him in running his office right from his day as Head of State and as civilian president in 2015.

Joda was chairman of the transition committee in 2015.

The president described Adamawa people as dependable allies. Photo: Femi Adesina, Yasir Musa

Daily Trust reported that Buhari made the statement when he visited Yola, Adamawa state, to commiserate with the families of Ahmed Joda and Dr. Mahmud Tukur, who passed on recently.

The president said:

“Since I became the military governor of the North East under the Obasanjo’s regime, to the time I was a minister, military Head of State and civilian president, Ahmed Joda had always been one of the people who assisted me in running any office I was holding without showing interest in making money or getting position.”

According to Vanguard, he described the deceased as one who has offered immeasurable services to Nigeria.

He said that all the years he knew the revered public administrator, he never requested any favours from him.

