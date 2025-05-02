Former NNPC boss Mele Kyari has again been said to be under investigation and presented himself to give an account of his administration in the oil firm

The CCAC made the claim in an official statement, where the group disowned its convener, Comrade Kabir Matazu

According to the group, the earlier withdrawal of the petition against Kyari, as announced by Matazu, was not in the best interest of the group

FCT, Abuja - The Concerned Citizens Against Corruption (CCAC), in an official statement, disowned its convener, Comrade Kabir Matazu, after the group was reported to have withdrawn its allegations and call to investigate Mele Kyari, the immediate past Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

In the statement, which was signed by the coalition secretary general, Comrade Moses Okino, and sent to Legit.ng on Thursday, May 1, Matazu was accused of acting under some external influence and has betraying the movement's core values.

Why CCAC disowned its convener

The CCAC then alleged that the powers that are connected to the administration of Kyari have been championing the bribery campaign to whitewash his record. The statement added that the leaders of the group clearly stated that Matazu acted alone.

They said that the press conference that the petition had been withdrawn was not authorised and considered disgraceful. They said it was an act of betrayal. The statement reads in part:

“Our coalition was not consulted. There was no meeting, no consensus. We have every reason to believe that Matazu was compromised, and his actions were influenced by monetary inducements meant to derail our anti-corruption campaign."

The group also alleged that it received a report that one James Ume had been moving from one office to another and calling on activists, lobbying them with promises and cash to ensure that the former NNPC boss's administration was not subjected to scrutiny.

CCAC alleges intimidation over petition against Kyari

According to the group, Matazu's action was not carried out in isolation, it was a part of a larger plan to intimidate and financially induce every voice that demanded transparency. The CCAC said that all its members are not for sale.

At a press conference earlier on Thursday, Matazu stated that the April 23 protest that was carried out by a coalition was done under "hasty" and "misguided" information. He claimed that the group misunderstood the NNPCL legal structure as a limited liability company. He then commended Kyari's leadership and withdrew the allegations.

But in his reaction to the briefing in the statement on the same day, Okino said Matazu's action was “a complete reversal of months of research, planning, and verified evidence.” He maintained that the original petition of the group has the backing of whistleblowers' intelligence and independent investigations.

Tinubu sacked Mele Kyari as NNPC boss

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has sacked Mele Kyari from his position as the GCEO of the NNPC and all board members appointed in 2023.

The president subsequently announced the appointment of Bayo Ojulari as the new boss of the NNPC and Kyari's replacement.

Aside from Ojulari, the President also appointed new executive and non-executive board members to lead the national oil company.

