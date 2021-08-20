A former minister of aviation and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Femi Fani-Kayode, is in Kano state

Fani-Kayode's visit to Kano, the state of commerce, is to attend the wedding ceremony of Yusuf, the son of President Buhari

The ex-minister and critic of the APC administration announced his arrival at Kano via his Facebook page on Friday, August 20

Kano, Kano - Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation and critic of President Muhammadu Buhari, has arrived in Kano ahead of the wedding ceremony of the president's son, Yusuf.

Legit.ng reports that Fani-Kayode announced via his Facebook page on Friday, August 20, that he arrived on Thursday, August 19, to attend the ceremony.

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, arrives in Kano for Buhari's son Yusuf’s wedding. Credit: Femi Fani_kayode

Source: Facebook

The president's son is set to tie the knot with Zahra, the daughter of Nasir Ado Bayero, the Emir of Bichi in Kano state.

It was gathered that the pre-wedding festivities have already begun but the main event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 21.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Some important dignitaries, including governors and ministers, are thronging Kano to attend the event.

Fani-Kayode said he flew into the centre of commerce in the company of Bello Matawalle and Babagana Zulum, governors of Zamfara and Borno states; Isa Pantami, minister of communications and digital economy; Nuhu Ribadu, pioneer chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and other dignitaries.

He wrote:

“Flew into Kano with my friends and brothers Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state, Governor Babagana Umar Zulum of Borno State, Senator Sani Ahmed Yarima, Senator Ali Ndume, Ambassador Bashir Yuguda, Hon. Minister Isa Pantami, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu and others for the wedding ceremony of President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf Buhari, to HRH Nasiru Ado Bayero, the Emir of Bichi’s daughter, Zahra Ado Bayero.

“The flight was great and we thank God for journey mercies. Kano is a massive, pulsating city which is steeped in tradition and history. It is a pleasure and a joy to be here. Will keep you posted.”

Emir of Bichi reveals why it is painful for him to give away his daughter in marriage to Buhari's son

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the Emir of Bichi, Nasir Ado Bayero, said giving away his daughter, Zahra, in marriage to Yusuf, is a painful process because he is very close to his children.

It was reported that the monarch made the statement during an interview on Tuesday, August 17.

The emir said he wished his daughter graduated from the university and stayed with him a little longer before getting married.

Source: Legit.ng