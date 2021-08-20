Goodluck Jonathan and Kayode Fayemi were among the prominent figures that attended the wedding of Yusuf, President Buhari's son

Also at the even was former vice-president Atiku Abubakar, who contested against Buhari during the last presidential election

The couple were said to have met in the United Kingdom where they both finished their undergraduate studies

The presidency has released photos from the wedding between President Buhari's son and daughter of Nasiru Ado Bayero, the Emir of Bichi in Kano state.

The wedding was attended by prominent people in the country, including former president Goodluck Jonathan and Kayode Fayemi, Ekiti state governor. Presidency releases adorable images from wedding of Buhari's son

Source: UGC

Also at the event was former vice-president Atiku Abubakar. The last time President Muhammadu Buhari and Atiku Abubakar were seen shaking hands publicly was before the 2019 elections.

Presidency releases adorable images from wedding of Buhari's son

Source: UGC

President Buhari's son, Yusuf married Zahra Bayero, the daughter of Nasiru Ado Bayero, the Emir of Bichi in Kano state.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Presidency releases adorable images from wedding of Buhari's son

Source: UGC

Also present were members of Buhari’s delegation including Bashir Magashi, minister of defense; Sabo Nanono, minister of agriculture; Hadi Sirika, minister for aviation; and Suleiman Hussein Adamu, minister for water resources.

Presidency releases adorable images from wedding of Buhari's son

Source: UGC

In March, Yusuf’s family had visited the family of the emir to seek the marriage of Zahra.

Presidency releases adorable images from wedding of Buhari's son

Source: UGC

The couple were said to have met in the United Kingdom where they both finished their undergraduate studies.

Meanwhile, just as Yusuf is finalising the marriage rites in Bichi, a 70-year-old man identified as Mallam Garba Abu, has offered him his daughter.

According to BBC Pidgin, Mallam Abu, a resident of Bichi town, said he has a daughter and won't mind if President Buhari's son, Yusuf, can marry her alongside the daughter of Emir of Bichi Nasir Ado Bayero.

Fani-Kayode makes surprise appearance in Kano

Meanwhile, Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation and critic of President Buhari was in Kano for the wedding ceremony of the president's son, Yusuf.

He announced via his Facebook page on Friday, August 20, that he arrived on Thursday, August 19, to attend the ceremony.

Fani-Kayode said he flew into the centre of commerce in the company of Bello Matawalle and Babagana Zulum, governors of Zamfara and Borno states; Isa Pantami, minister of communications and digital economy; Nuhu Ribadu, pioneer chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and other dignitaries.

Source: Legit.ng