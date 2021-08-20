Yusuf Buhari, President Muhammadu Buhari's son, has been offered another wife by Mallam Garba Abu, a resident of Bichi town

Mallam Abu said he does not mind if Yusuf can marry his daughter alongside his new bride, Zahra

President Buhari and other eminent political bigwigs are in Bichi Emirate as Yusuf gets married to the love of his life on Friday, August 20

Bichi Emirate, Kano state - Yusuf Buhari, President Muhammadu Buhari's son, got married to Zahra, the daughter of Emir of Bichi Nasir Ado Bayero on Friday, August 20.

The wedding featured presidential glamour as prominent politicians across political divides all stormed Bichi Emirate for the president's son's wedding.

Mallam Garba Abu says he has a daughter and won't mind if President Buhari's son Yusuf marries her alongside the daughter of Ado Bayero on Friday. Photo credit: Bashir Ahmad, BBC News Pidgin

Meanwhile, just as Yusuf is finalising the marriage rites in Bichi, a 70-year-old man identified as Mallam Garba Abu, has offered him his daughter.

According to BBC Pidgin, Mallam Abu, a resident of Bichi town, said he has a daughter and won't mind if President Buhari's son, Yusuf, can marry her alongside the daughter of Emir of Bichi Nasir Ado Bayero.

Reactions trail Mallam Abu's statement

Meanwhile, some Nigerians on Facebook has reacted to Mallam Abu's statement.

Chukwuma Simeon said:

"Don't worry he will come back next year.. Just give him break to rest for this one first. All the best sir"

Abdul Sanchø said:

"Be wise Buhari's son is taken use sense make your own daughter follow him chief of staff son too. Lool."

Abdulmatin Muhammed Jibril said:

"If wishes were horses ...

"Congrats to the First family of Nigeria and the Emirates of Kano."

Murphy Hills said:

"Without even minding if she will be treated rightly as a wife? Some of you parents don't care about your children's happiness. You only care about what you will benefit afterwards."

Fani-Kayode makes surprise appearance in Kano

Meanwhile, Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation and critic of President Buhari, has arrived in Kano for the wedding ceremony of the president's son, Yusuf.

He announced via his Facebook page on Friday, August 20, that he arrived on Thursday, August 19, to attend the ceremony.

Fani-Kayode said he flew into the centre of commerce in the company of Bello Matawalle and Babagana Zulum, governors of Zamfara and Borno states; Isa Pantami, minister of communications and digital economy; Nuhu Ribadu, pioneer chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and other dignitaries.

