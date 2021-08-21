Bandits Invade Zamfara Again, Kidnap 60 People in a Community

Bandits have abducted about 60 people in a fresh attack on a community in Zamfara state, an official has said.

The Zamfara state commissioner of Information, Ibrahim Dosara says after the attack, 60 residents of the community could not be accounted for by the other residents

Zamfara is one of the states most affected by banditry as hundreds of people have been killed or kidnapped in the past year

Some Nigerians have once again found themselves in the hands of Kidnappers in Zamfara state.

They were kidnapped following an attack on Rimi village in Bakura LGA, on Friday, August 20.

This was disclosed by Ibrahim Dosara, Zamfara commissioner for information, The Cable reports.

Some bandits have invaded Zamfara and kidnapped 60 people in a community. Photo: Nigeria police force.

Source: Facebook

According to him, about 60 residents were said to have been kidnapped, Premium Times added.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He said:

“This morning, we woke up to hear that bandits invaded Rimi village in Bakura LGA, abducting about 60 people, though it is not really confirmed.”

“Security agencies and government officials are working hard to ascertain the real number and other casualties involved.

“Bakura LGA, as a whole, is a kind of route for the bandits, leading to Dansadau, Birnin Gwari and other areas of Niger state.

Governor Matawalle speaks on fresh abduction

Meanwhile, Bello Matawalle, the governor of Zamfara state, has promised to secure the release of the victims of the latest abduction by bandits in the state.

The governor made this known in a statement released by his spokesman, Yusuf Gusau, on Monday, August 16.

Governor Matawalle said he will do everything humanly possible to rescue the victims unhurt. He said the state government has continued to strengthen efforts to provide security to all schools across the state since the abduction of the schoolgirls in Jangebe.

Niger commissioner finally speaks after release

In other news, the Niger state commissioner of information, Muhammad Sani Idris, has revealed how he was kidnapped.

Speaking shortly after his release, Idris said he was kidnapped by bandits from Zamfara who were hired by his foes.

Idris said the kidnappers were told to kill him if he refuses to pay a ransom of N200 million.

Source: Legit