The Concerned Jos Youths Association (COJOYA) has advised residents against taking revenge on anybody in Jos over the killing of the 27 Fulani travellers in the state

The chairman of the group, Buhari Ibrahim Shehu, made this appeal while condemning the attack on the travellers

Shehu pleaded with Muslim faithful in the state to exercise patience, urging the government to ensure justice for those whose lives were lost in the incident

Jos, Plateau state - Following the gruesome murder of some Fulani travellers in Jos, the Concerned Jos Youths Association (COJOYA) has urged residents against taking revenge on anybody in the state and its environs.

In a statement, the group's chairman, Buhari Ibrahim Shehu, condemned the attack and called on Muslims in the state to exercise restraint. He also called on the government to ensure justice for those who lost their lives in the incident, Daily Trust reports.

Following Jos killings, the governor of plateau state, Simon Lalong has ordered the arrest of anyone who rush to bail suspects found culpable of the attack. Photo credit: Government of Plateau State

Source: Facebook

The statement reads below:

“We are worried over the recent happenings in Jos North, Bassa and other parts of Plateau State and hereby condemn in very strong terms the recent senseless killings. This is not the first time Muslims would be attacked and killed for committing no offence.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“As a youth group, we call on our members and other youths across religious and ethnic divides not to allow themselves to be used as tools of destruction. We must remain resolute to peace and peaceful co-existence for our collective interests and development.

“While we most sincerely commend the efforts of the federal and Plateau state governments, and security agencies for their prompt and timely intervention to nip the problem in the bud, we wish to reiterate that perpetrators of all the attacks should be brought to justice to forestall future occurrences and to ensure justice to the deceased, their families and to the general public.”

Recall that some persons suspected to be Irigwe youths had opened fire on a convoy of five buses conveying some Muslim faithful who were heading to Ikare, Ondo State, from an annual Zikr prayer in Bauchi, killing 22, while several others sustained injuries, with many still missing, a Vanguard's report indicates.

Lalong imposes 24-hour curfew

Earlier, Plateau state governor Simon Bako Lalong on Sunday, August 15, imposed a 24-hour curfew in Jos North LGA to contain further security threats.

According to the governor, the curfew is necessitated by security reports which indicate rising threats to the safety of lives and property within the area.

Legit.ng gathered that this development is coming hours after Lalong announced a dusk-to-dawn curfew in three local government areas of Jos North, Jos South and Bassa.

Governor Yahaya Bello condemns Jos attacks

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Yahaya Bello, the governor of Kogi state, has expressed concerns over the fresh outbreak of violence in the Rukuba area of Jos, Plateau state.

It was reported that Governor Bello who is the chairman of the security committee of the Northern Governors Forum assured the people of the government's effort to protect all citizens.

He described the attack as inhuman, barbaric, and unwarranted, saying the cause of such mindless attack must be investigated with perpetrators brought to book.

Source: Legit