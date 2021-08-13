The commissioner of information in Niger state, Muhammad Sani Idris, has been released by his kidnappers

Idris was kidnapped on Monday, August 9, from his residence in the Babban-Tunga community area of the state

According to him, the kidnappers promised to quit banditry before he was released on Thursday, August 12

Minna, Niger - Few hours after his release from his abductors, the Niger state commissioner of information, Muhammad Sani Idris, has revealed how he was kidnapped.

Daily Trust reports that while speaking shortly after his release, said he was kidnapped by bandits from Zamfara who were hired by his foes.

The Niger state commissioner, Muhammad Idris has said his kidnappers were hired from Zamfara state. Credit: Muhammad Idris.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that Idris said the kidnappers were told to kill him if he refuses to pay a ransom of N200m.

He said:

“The people that kidnapped me, please don’t curse them because before I left them I told them I have forgiven them. They promise that they would quit banditry because of me.

“They don’t know this village but they were hired from Zamfara state to kidnap me. They said monthly, the Niger state governor gives me N200m and if I give them less than N200m, I should be killed. I have forgiven the kidnappers and those people that hired them."

Idris, who was abducted by gunmen in the early hours of Monday, August 9, from his residence in Babban-Tunga community along Abuja/Kaduna highway in the state, got back to the community around 9:30 pm Thursday, August 12.

According to the report, the commissioner, however, did not state if the ransom was paid, adding that the Niger state government is against the payment of ransom.

