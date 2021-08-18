Some unknown gunmen on Tuesday, August 17, abducted pupilss of the Islamiyya school in Katsina state

The criminals whisked away the students while attending evening lesson to a destination yet to be discovered by security agents

The Katsina state government and the police are yet to react to the incident as at the time of filing this report

Katsina - Islamiyya school pupils and one teacher have been abducted by bandits in Sakkai village, Faskari local government area of Katsina state, Daily Trust reports.

According to the reprort, the victims were kidnapped while attending evening lesson within the school premises.

About 8 students of the Islamiyya school in Katsina state have been abducted.

Source: Facebook

The whereabouts of the victims are not known as at the time of filing this report.

The Guardian confirming the abduction revealed that eight pupils were kidnapped from the Islamic school on Tuesday, August 17.

Gunmen kill 1, abduct 200 students in northern state

This development is coming almost two months after about 200 students of an Islamiyya school located at Tegina in the Rafi local government area of Niger state were abducted

During the attack on Sunday, May 30, a resident of the area was shot dead by gunmen while another person was hit by bullets.

This was made known by a resident of Rafi, Zayyad Mohammed, on Sunday. Although Ahmed Matane, the secretary to the Niger state government confirmed the development.

Buhari reacts to Niger school abduction, sends urgent message to security agencies

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari will not sit and watch while kidnappers continue to cause mayhem in different parts of the country.

The Nigerian leader ordered security and intelligence agencies to expedite efforts towards the recovery of the 200 children kidnapped from an Islamic school in Niger state.

This was made known by presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, and sighted by Legit.ng on Monday, May 31.

Niger governor approves death by hanging of convicted bandits, kidnappers, others

In a related development, Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger state has signed a new law that recommends death by hanging in public for convicted kidnappers, cattle rustlers, and their informants.

Bello in a statement shared on his Facebook page on Friday, July 16, said he assented to some laws which include anti-kidnapping and cattle rustling law.

According to the governor, the Kidnapping and Cattle Rustling Special Provisions Law of 2016 was amended to provide punishment of informants and all those involved in aiding and abetting the criminals.

