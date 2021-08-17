The governor of Zamfara state, Bello Matawalle, has condemned the fresh abduction of students by armed bandits

Matawalle vowed to do everything within his power to ensure the innocent students are rescued unhurt

The governor also called on residents to assist the security agencies with relevant information that can facilitate the rescue of the students

Gusau, Zamfara state - Bello Matawalle, the governor of Zamfara state, has promised to secure the release of the victims of the latest abduction by bandits in the state.

Channels TV reported that the governor made this known in a statement released by his spokesman, Yusuf Gusau, on Monday, August 16.

Zamfara state governor, Bello Matawalle, has promised to secure the release of the students kidnapped by bandits. Photo credit: Governor Bello Matawalle

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that Governor Matawalle condemned the latest attack on the College of Agriculture and Animal Science, Bakura.

Recall that the government had earlier confirmed that 15 students and four staff of the institution were kidnapped when the assailants invaded the school on Sunday night, August 15.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Governor Matawalle also promised to do everything humanly possible to rescue the victims unhurt.

He said the state government has continued to strengthen efforts to provide security to all schools across the state since the abduction of the schoolgirls in Jangebe.

Security agencies commended

Governor Matawalle also commended the immediate action of the security agencies to launch search and rescue strategies to ensure the safe return of the abducted students and staff still in captivity.

He appealed to residents of the state to remain calm, saying the government was taking all the necessary steps to restore normalcy in the area.

The governor also urged them to cooperate with the security agencies deployed in the area by providing them with useful information that could lead to the rescue of the victims.

He extended his condolences to families of those killed by the bandits, including a policeman and two civilian security guards, during the attack.

School reveals number of students kidnapped from Zamfara college

The provost of the College of Agriculture and Animal Sciences, Bakura in Zamfara state, told the police on Monday that the number of kidnapped students was 15.

The provost said that four college staff members were also abducted.

The spokesperson of the Zamafara police command, Mohammed Shehu, in a statement said the bandits attacked the school around midnight on Monday, August 16, in large numbers.

Source: Legit