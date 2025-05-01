MRS, Heyden, Ardova, and other stations selling Dangote petrol have reduced the product’s prices again

The development comes after the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited announced a price slash

It was reported that NNPC petrol price sold significantly lower than Dangote, hence the new adjustments by the stations

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

Filling stations selling Dangote petrol have lowered fuel prices again after the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) announced a new price.

Legit.ng earlier reported that NNPC’s petrol prices were cheaper than Dangote's petrol after the state oil firm released its prices for various regions.

Dangote Refinery partners reduce petrol prices again to rival NNPC. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: UGC

Dangote Refinery retail partners slash prices

Findings show that MRS, which sold Dangote petrol for N900 per litre, reduced the price by N20, selling at N880 as of Thursday, May 1, 2025.

Similarly, Ardova Petroleum, another partner station, reduced its petrol prices by the same margin.

On April 16, 2025, Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals announced the reduction of its ex-depot (gantry) loading cost of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol, to N835.

Dangote’s slash sparks another price war

The new price represents an N30 or 3.5% reduction from the N865 per litre.

The latest price reduction markets the third consecutive price slash by the 650,000 barrels-per-day capacity refinery.

The gantry price stood at N880 before being adjusted to N865, and now further lowered to N835.

The latest price change follows a decline in global crude oil prices, which have dropped from over $70 per barrel to $64 per barrel in recent weeks.

The reduction is also in line with the refinery’s strategy to make refined products more affordable for Nigerians.

The full implementation of the naira-for-crude deal by the federal government has also helped the Dangote refinery reduce its price.

NNPC lowers petrol prices to rival Dangote

However, following the refinery’s announcement, the NNPC announced a significant price crash for petrol at its retail outlets.

Investigation revealed that the price announced by the national oil company was lower than Dangote Refinery's retail costs.

The move by both companies, which are considered the largest players in the downstream sector, has been described as a price war and a move to dominate the market.

Aliko Dangote's refinery reignites price war with NNPC as partners lower prices again. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: UGC

Analysts laud new petrol price

Analysts say the reductions by Dangote Refinery will further intensify the price war, which may ultimately benefit consumers.

“It is a good thing and it happens in free markets globally,” energy policy analyst Adeola Yusuf said, describing the move as beneficial for Nigerians.

“However, it should be noted that the current fall in global crude oil price is also responsible for the reductions. The prices will move in tandem with global market dynamics,” he said.

Marketers may crash petrol prices again

Legit.ng previously reported that Petrol prices may drop further from the current N860 per litre sold by Dangote Refinery and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC).

This also came amid the strengthening of the Nigerian currency in the foreign exchange market.

Oil prices dropped about two per cent to a 12-week low following reports that OPEC+ will proceed with the planned oil output increase in April.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng