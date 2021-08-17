Jacqueline Ray's biography: who is Tom Selleck's first wife?

Jacqueline Ray is a former American actress and model. She is the ex-wife of Tom Selleck, a successful actor and film director. She is popularly known for appearing in films such as Beyond The Universe (1981) and The Killings at Output Zenta (1980).

No doubt, Ray had an illustrious career during her time. She featured in a few notable films and TV shows, making a name for herself in the entertainment industry. Jacqueline Ray’s biography here reveals everything you need to know about her age, net worth, and career.

Jacqueline Ray's profile summary

Full name: Jacqueline Mary Ray

Jacqueline Mary Ray Nickname: Jacki Ray

Jacki Ray Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: July 17, 1952

July 17, 1952 Jacqueline Ray's age: 69 years (as of 2021)

69 years (as of 2021) Birth sign: Cancer

Cancer Place of birth: Burbank, California, United States of America

Burbank, California, United States of America Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'7''

5'7'' Height in centimeters: 170

170 Weight in pounds: 121

121 Weight in kilograms: 55

55 Body measurements in inches: 24-36-36

24-36-36 Body type: Slim

Slim Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Blue

Blue Relationship status: Divorced

Divorced Ex-husband: Tom Selleck

Tom Selleck Occupation: Model, actress

Jacqueline Ray's bio

The former American actress was born in Burbank, California, in the United States of America. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

How old is Jacqueline Ray?

As of September 2021, Jacqueline Ray’s age is 69 years. She was born on born on 17th July 1952.

Career

Before she became a celebrated actress in Hollywood, Jacqueline Ray was a model. She garnered much success and was featured on the covers of numerous magazines. As a result of her fame and success in the modelling field, she got invitations to appear in a few films and TV series.

Acting

Jacqueline Selleck made her first movie appearance in 1967. She played Denise in a comedy film titled In Like Flint. That same year, she appeared in The Gnome-Mobile as Gnome maiden.

Her appearance in the first two films opened doors for her in the film industry. She has since featured in he following movies and TV series:

Frasier, the Sensuous Lion (1973) as Jackie Ray

(1973) as Jackie Ray In Like Flint (1967) as Denise

(1967) as Denise The Killings at Output Zenta (1980) as Linda

Here are some of Jacqueline Ray's popular TV series:

Unfabulous (2007) as Dancer

(2007) as Dancer Magnum, P.I. (1981-1983) as Lisa/Ms. Roebuck

(1981-1983) as Lisa/Ms. Roebuck The New Mike Hammer (1984) as Dr. Marcia Forrest

(1984) as Dr. Marcia Forrest The Gnome-Mobile (1967) as Gnome Maiden

(1967) as Gnome Maiden Butterfly (1983) as Margot

Personal life

The former actress has been in three marriages. Her first ex-husband's name is Shepard. The two had one son together. They named him Kevin S. Shepard.

Later, she married Tom Selleck, a celebrated Hollywood actor and film producer. Her marriage to him increased her popularity than before.

She went into her second marriage with her son Kevin S. Shepard. Interestingly, she was Tom Selleck's wife for 11 years.

Her third ex-husband is Clarence Barry Witmer. The two tied the knot on 21st March 1992. The two got divorced.

Tom Selleck and Jacqueline Ray's relationship

Who is Tom Selleck’s first wife? Jacqueline Mary Ray is his first spouse. They got married in 1971 after dating for one year.

After their marriage, Tom adopted Jacqueline Ray’s son. As a result, her son's name changed from Kevin S. Shepard to Kevin Selleck.

Ray's marriage to Tom Selleck lasted longer compared to her other marriages. However, Tom Selleck’s first marriage started to fall apart when he become more famous.

His fame led to him having many female fans. His closeness to his female supporters prompted Jackie to drift away from their marriage. Jackie Ray felt that Tom was giving more attention to them. As a result, Tom Selleck divorced her on 10th August 1982.

How many children does Jackie Ray have?

Tom Selleck's first wife has two children, a son and a daughter. Their names are Kevin Selleck and Umeko Ray.

Jacqueline Ray today

Where is Jacqueline Ray now? Jackie Ray is in jail. She is serving 18 years imprisonment for allegedly hiring an assassin to murder Leon Baucham.

She allegedly hired Luis Barker to murder Umeko’s husband for supposedly abusing her daughter. After investigations, Jacqueline Ray was found guilty and sent to jail in 2014.

How much is Jacqueline Ray worth?

She an estimated net worth of $5 million as of 2021.

Jackie embarked on her modelling career when she was in her teens. Fortunately, she garnered much success, including being featured in different beauty magazines.

