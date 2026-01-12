EFCC proposed over ₦3.2bn for meals, cleaning, fumigation and energy-related services in the 2026 budget

Budget documents showed large allocations for fuel, building maintenance and other recurrent expenses

Analysts raised concerns over excessive overhead costs and warned of waste and weak budget impact

FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has proposed to spend more than ₦3.2 billion on meals, cleaning, fumigation and energy-related services in the 2026 fiscal year.

These details are contained in the budget proposal before the National Assembly.

The expenditure forms part of the 2026 Appropriation Bill presented by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives on 19 December.

EFCC allocations draw attention in 2026 budget

A budget document obtained from the Budget Office of the Federation shows that the anti-graft agency earmarked ₦278.6 million for cleaning and fumigation services, alongside ₦722 million for refreshments and meals, Daily Trust reported.

In addition, the EFCC proposed ₦1.02 billion for motor vehicle fuel costs and ₦1.2 billion for fuelling generators, bringing its total projected spending on food, cleaning and energy-related items to over ₦3.2 billion in 2026.

The allocations are listed under the Presidency section of the federal budget.

Other recurrent spending items outlined

Further details in the document indicate that the commission also plans to spend ₦170.5 million on drugs and medical supplies, ₦376.5 million on the maintenance of vehicles and transport equipment, and ₦46 million on the maintenance of office furniture.

Another ₦1.5 billion was proposed for the maintenance of office buildings and residential quarters, while ₦159.8 million was set aside for the maintenance of office and information technology equipment.

Analysts raise concerns over recurrent expenditure

The EFCC is among several government agencies whose recurrent spending provisions have attracted scrutiny during the ongoing review of the 2026 budget by lawmakers.

Speaking with Legit.ng, a Public affairs analysts have expressed concern over what they describe as excessive and repetitive recurrent expenditure across ministries, departments and agencies.

According to the Executive Director of the Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL), Comrade Debo Adeniran, the figures reflect a broader culture of waste in public sector budgeting, Vanguard reported.

“We have always been complaining that the system we are operating is bad because of its penchant for profligacy. That is why the same items on the budget keep repeating themselves.

“They have to renovate houses and offices every year and buy a new set of furniture. MDAs repeat the same budget line year in, year out,” he added.

Experts warn of waste and weak budget impact

Adeniran warned that excessive recurrent spending could provide opportunities for diversion of public funds.

“Government officials find every means to create avenues within the budget to take care of their own comfort and convenience,” he said.

A political scientist, Dr Kabiru Sa’id Sufi, also criticised the growing size of overhead costs in government expenditure.

“The assessment people are making about the budget is that overhead is increasingly taking a large chunk of the money, which shouldn’t be.

“We need to cut down on unnecessary expenditure. The budget sometimes appears to be a recycled document with few adjustments,” he added.

National budget faces wide deficit

The 2026 Appropriation Bill proposes a total expenditure of ₦58.18 trillion, including ₦15.52 trillion for debt servicing.

Projected revenue stands at ₦34.33 trillion, leaving a deficit of ₦23.85 trillion, which the government plans to finance through domestic and foreign borrowing.

Lawmakers are expected to continue scrutinising spending proposals as deliberations on the 2026 budget progress.

