Full List of Countries Nigerians Can Visit Without Visa

Despite recent outcry about US travel ban on Nigeria, there is a list of 45 countries Nigerians could enter without securing visas in advance

Several African nations had expanded open-border policies, allowing Nigerians to move more freely across the continent

Travel analysts had advised Nigerians to confirm entry rules despite improved access across multiple destinations worldwide

Nigerian passport holders now enjoy expanded travel access as 45 countries permit entry without a pre-arranged visa, according to a recent update released by Visaindex.

The change is expected to reduce travel barriers, simplify documentation processes, and open more doors for tourism, trade, and personal travel.

As reported by Nation, out of the 45 destinations, 27 allow full visa-free entry, while others operate visa-on-arrival systems or require an Electronic Travel Authorisation depending on national immigration rules.

Although entry conditions still vary by country, the update reflects a gradual improvement in mobility options available to Nigerians.

African destinations opening entry routes

Several African countries have strengthened open-border policies in recent years, making regional travel easier for Nigerian citizens.

Gambia Since 2019, The Gambia has operated a visa-free entry policy for African travellers. The policy also covers visitors from Commonwealth nations, the European Union, and selected Baltic states. Benin Benin removed visa requirements for African nationals in 2019, positioning itself as a regional commerce and travel hub in West Africa. Kenya In October 2023, President William Ruto announced Kenya’s decision to abolish visa requirements for African travellers. Rwanda Rwanda introduced a visa-free policy in November 2023, allowing African nationals to enter without fees. Ghana Ghana recently joined the list of visa-free African countries, aiming to boost tourism and investment.

Other countries with flexible entry access

Beyond Africa, several nations also permit Nigerians to enter without advance visas or through simplified systems.

Barbados Burkina Faso Cameroon Cape Verde Chad Cook Islands Côte d’Ivoire Dominica Fiji Guinea Guinea-Bissau Haiti Kiribati Liberia Mali Micronesia Montserrat Niger Saint Kitts and Nevis Senegal Sierra Leone Togo Vanuatu

Trump expands restriction ban to Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Donald Trump on Tuesday, December 16, signed a proclamation further restricting entry to the United States (US) for nationals from certain high-risk countries.

As reported by US Today, among the 15 additional countries newly subject to partial restrictions is Nigeria.

The affected countries were deemed to have “demonstrated, persistent, and severe deficiencies in screening, vetting, and information-sharing” that threaten US public safety and national security.

