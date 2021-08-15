Sound Sultan’s widow, Farida, has taken to social media with a video holding sweet memories of her late husband

The clip captured the moment a talented young lady created a massive artwork of the singer with cooking salt

The video stirred emotional reactions from members of the online community as it also had Sound Sultan’s Motherland song playing in the background

A young Nigerian lady, Divine Favour, has made many people emotional after dedicating a lovely artwork to the memory of late musician Olanrewaju Fasasi aka Sound Sultan.

The singer’s widow, Farida, shared a video on her Instagram page showing the moment the talented artist created the artwork from start to finish.

Young lady recreates late Sound Sultan's photo with cooking salt. Photo: @faridafasasi/@soundsultan

Source: Instagram

Interestingly, the young lady used cooking salt to recreate one of the late singer’s photos that is popular on social media.

The video also had his Motherland song playing in the background as Divine worked on the artwork.

Watch the clip below:

Nigerians react

The video got many people emotional in the comment sections as they hailed the artist and also remembered the late Sound Sultan who died weeks ago.

Read comments sighted below:

busheerat said:

"May Allah SWT rest his gentle soul....Aameen."

cheddah_oflagos said:

"Keep resting legend."

pweedy_ewatomi said:

"Keep living....you are forever lovedd❤️."

cutierahmat said:

"May Allah b pleased wit his Soul Amin."

pretty_maryam1 said:

"It’s Allah for me...❤️...he is with him."

chefsanni said:

"May Allah forgive him and grant him Aljannah Firdaws. He was such a good man."

nikegbade said:

"May Allah grant you clemency n save you from d torment of the grave. Ameen."

Hackers hijack late Sound Sultan's Instagram account

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that hackers got hold of late musician Sound Sultan's official account on social media platform, Instagram.

The deceased singer’s wife, Farida Fasasi, made the revelation in a disclaimer shared on her Instagram page.

Farida warned members of the public against the scammers who have been soliciting funds from unsuspecting people.

Her note read in part:

"The accounts have been hacked by scammers sending messages to innocent people to solicit funds. Please the family has no control over the accounts."

