Popular Nollywood actor, Zubby Michael has taken to social media with a post announcing the latest addition to his garage

The movie star shared a video of himself in the white car parked in front of his mansion with another individual

While some fans hailed the actor with his slang 'doings', others could not help but question his source of wealth

Self acclaimed richest actor in Nollywood, Zubby Michael recently shared a video of the latest 'doings' he added to his garage.

The movie star splurged millions of naira on a white Mercedes Maybach and he flaunted the whip on Instagram.

Nigerians react as Zubby Michael buys Maybach Photo credit: @zubbymichael

Source: Instagram

Zubby was spotted in the car which was parked in front of his house with another individual as they danced the 'focus' dance.

The actor in the caption that accompanied the post simply used hashtags of his favourite sayings.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Watch the video below:

Reactions

An expensive purchase like Zubby's will definitely spark reactions, while some people hailed him, others had doubts with acting as his source of income and the car itself.

Read some comments gathered below:

Abutexfoodequipment:

"White benz in a white house. congratulations!!"

Officialngoziezeonu:

"Congratulations my golden son."

Officialdj_doit:

"Where una dey see this money?"

Gesumaria_3:

"Congrats to him.One of the richest , hardworking nollywood actor."

Mcdon_m11:

"Which kind acting this guy Dey act? na only him dey the nollywood? This one don Dey do wire, no cap."

Mr.chukwu:

"Sh*it so seems fake! Looks like C-class them gum Maybach on!!! Dude will go broke if he buys a real Maybach@zubbymichael"

Michaelpneazy:

"This is hella suspicious. A Maybach no be Lexus o."

Vkkie18:

"Abeg shey no be film he de act ni??? This doing na wa o."

Jaystallion_:

"This is the shortest maybach I have ever seen."

Zubby Michael shows off exterior of palatial mansion

Popular Nollywood actor, Zubby Michael likes the good life and he shows it off on his social media page.

The film star shared a video of him in his lovely mansion and it got his fans showering him with compliments.

The video showed the actor coming out of his mansion. He was dressed in a white robe and gold-pleated robe and he held a cup of tea in his hands.

Source: Legit