Nightlife entrepreneur Obi Cubana has taken to his social media page to share one of the precious moments from his mother's burial

The wealthy businessman was spotted with his handsome brothers and they wore matching outfits with hand fans

Cubana explained to his followers that he comes from a family of five, adding that they are three males and two females

Since the burial of his mother, the spotlight has been on nightlife entrepreneur Obi Cubana.

The wealthy businessman recently shared a photo from the burial ceremony at Oba in Anambra state.

Obi Cubana shares cute photos with his male siblings. Photos: @obi_cubana, @sir_chu_akaeze, @ike_cubana

Obi Cubana and his brothers

In the photo, the men were dressed in white outfits with red caps to match. They also had native fans with their titles in their hands.

According to Cubana, he is the fourth child in a family of five. He noted that his family comprises of three males and two females.

The businessman stated that he is, however, the last of the three males. In the photo he shared, there is no doubt that Obi looks like his immediate elder brother.

Check out the photo below:

See more photos:

What fans had to say

abutexfoodequipment:

"Ah ah, you counted me out, we are 4 males I am the last, na u senior me direct okpole pls tell the world the truth."

preciousevba:

"God can bless any one in the family."

igwe_ben001:

"Thanks for clearing the air!"

ikeverasmithy:

"This Ike come be like your twin."

tundeoflagos88:

"Fam love forever."

likita_oma:

"Striking resemblance between you and Ike."

Humble beginnings

Legit.ng earlier reported that Obi Cubana revealed that he started dating his wife when he was living in just a room which he shared with three other guys.

He disclosed that she wasn't about the money and they were happy together before moving to a three-bedroom flat after their wedding.

Speaking on the importance of money, he noted that wealth does not guarantee the success of a marriage as it only makes it easier.

Source: Legit.ng