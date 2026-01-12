A White man has gone viral on social media after predicting the result of the upcoming AFCON semi-finals

White man predicts winner of AFCON semi-finals

The post, shared by @HRVizak, centred on two important matches, Nigeria versus Morocco and Senegal versus Egypt.

Regarding the Super Eagles' clash with Morocco, he advised coaches to prepare thoroughly, considering Nigeria's amazing performance against Algeria.

He noted that "it's a flip of a coin," but still backed the Super Eagles to win the upcoming semi-finals match.

Turning to Senegal versus Egypt, the analyst called it an iconic showdown and seemingly the last featuring Salah and Mané together.

Egypt might be driven by past heartbreak, losing the 2022 AFCON final to Senegal, failing World Cup qualification, and penalty heartache.

In his words:

"For Morocco versus Nigeria, coaches need to prepare well for the Super Eagles as they completely outclassed Algeria. I thought it was fifty-fifty to call, but Nigerians were right to laugh at me for getting that one wrong. It literally looked like all the FIFA sliders were on max, but only for Nigeria. Osimhen's been flying high, living up to the Super Eagles name. But Morocco have been incredible at home, still unbeaten there after so long. They have yet to concede from open play at this tournament. It's a flip of a coin, but I'm gonna back the Super Eagles this time.

"Senegal versus Egypt. Such an iconic match-up, maybe it'll be the last time we'll see Salah and Mané on the same football pitch. Egypt could be fueled for a bench, they had such a heartbreak to Senegal in 2022. Losing to them in the AFCON final and then even failing to qualify for the World Cup, it's hard after dealing with this on penalties. They have been so clinical though, just going three goals against one of the best defensive teams in all of Africa. While Senegal honestly looks so wasteful against Mané. Despite narrow, both of these teams play the way they did in the quarters, Egypt will win. I'm still gonna back Senegal to sharpen up before this incredible semi-final."

HRVizak has made several predictions about 'hot' matches in the past with some of them coming to pass and some others failing.

Reactions as man predicts AFCON semi-finals

Nigerians had different things to say in the comments section.

Michael Alexis said:

"What you gona do, when the green and white eagles runs wild on you."

Rahim said:

"Morocco and Senegal to the final and the cup will stay in Morocco Dima Maghreb."

Laila Rayan said:

"Keep your prediction to your self. Morocco all the way to the final insha Allah and remember this the cup will be Moroccan if GOD willing."

Praise Paul said:

"No matter the records Morocco keeps it will be broken next tomorrow. Naija carries football that the world needs to see."

Yssr said:

"I hope the finals is Egypt vs Morocco. Except we (Egypt) don't have the best history against Senegal."

Man predicts winner of AFCON match

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a White man's video went viral on social media after he predicted the winner of the Algeria Vs Nigeria match.

In the video posted via his official TikTok account, he made the prediction with the aid of a toilet sink and a marker.

