LAGOS - Prophet Odedoyin Olawumi Ezekiel, president of The God of White Calling for All Souls Ministries Worldwide has released what he described as a “complete prophecy” for 2026,

In a lengthy prophetic message dated January 1, 2026, Ezekiel said the year would be marked by widespread unrest, political shakeups, economic hardship and rising insecurity, but insisted that these challenges would ultimately bring “glory” to those who follow what he called the “God of White Calling.”

Prophet Ezekiel warns: “This year is full of challenges, but every challenge brings glory.” Photo: NURhp

According to the prophecy, Ezekiel warned of increasing deception, kidnappings, deaths and power struggles across the world, with leaders being removed from office and nations facing internal and external conflicts.

On Nigeria, the prophecy predicted mass arrests, the exposure of corruption across government agencies, restored political mandates and renewed security threats, including terrorism and riots allegedly sponsored by unnamed forces.

Ezekiel stressed that sensitive information would reach the presidency and warned of severe consequences if justice was not carried out against those he described as enemies of the innocent.

He said:

“Many will be brought to judgement. Many will be arrested, many secrets will be divulged."

The prophecy also warned of riots allegedly sponsored by unnamed forces and terrorist attacks taking new forms, though it claimed these plots would ultimately be exposed.

“There will be riot sponsored by the enemy. The terrorists will strike in another dimension but I will expose them,” it said.

The prophecy further alleged that secret communications exist at the highest level of power, including a letter within the presidency that would trigger major political consequences if ignored.

“I will expose a letter in the office of the president… If he forgives my enemy and allows them to go scot‑free, I will ask the blood of the innocent from his generation."

Ezekiel warns of challenges worldwide in 2026 Photo: Nurpph

Global prophesy

He predicted that global powers would secretly attempt to influence leadership choices in other countries, but said such plans would be “scattered.”

Specific references were made to the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Africa and Nigeria.

In the United States, the prophecy noted that controversial leadership decisions and laws would emerge ahead of elections, while Canada would experience renewed violent strategies by criminal elements.

The message also predicted leadership changes across Africa, rising costs of living, jail terms for prominent leaders, and the exposure of what it called fake preachers and religious hypocrisy.

The prophecy added.

“Many of the leaders will go to jail… I will expose fake preachers. What you have been seeing is small."

Other part of the prophesy

The prophecy also focused heavily on religion, predicting interfaith crises, the collapse of some religious movements, and the exposure of corrupt altars and leaders. Ezekiel said many followers would abandon their leaders after revelations, while others would return in repentance.

Addressing members of The God of White Calling for All Souls Ministries, Ezekiel declared 2026 a year of expansion, wealth, influence and dominance, urging adherents to adopt a “watchword” affirming their identity as divine ambassadors and “dominators.”

He promised testimonies, prosperity, healings and increased political and social relevance for faithful followers.

He also issued messages to various groups within the church, including evangelists, choir members, youths, children, prayer warriors and ministers’ families, predicting divine backing, creative inspiration, protection and supernatural empowerment.

The message concluded with a declaration that 2026 would ultimately be a year of “blessing, promotion, breakthrough and celebration” for those who adhere strictly to the teachings of the ministry, while warning that opposition, sin and betrayal would attract severe consequences.

Ezekiel said the prophecies were divinely inspired and urged followers worldwide to “harken to my voice,” insisting that nothing unfolding in 2026 would take place without divine awareness or purpose.

Apostle King unveils 2026 prophecy

Similarly, Apostle Elijah Kofi King of Fire Nation Arena Ministries has predicted that corrupt officials in Nigeria will soon be brought to justice.

In his message titled "2026 Prophecy for Nigeria," the Ghanaian preacher warned that dishonest public servants would soon face legal consequences.

