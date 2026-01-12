The United States has introduced a visa bond requirement of up to $ 15 , 000 for some Nigerian applicants seeking visas to curb overstays

The bond is not a guarantee of visa approval, but is refundable if the traveller complies with visa conditions and exits the US on time through designated airports

The policy revives an earlier Trump-era initiative and now places a significant financial burden on Nigerian travellers

The United States has introduced a new visa bond requirement of up to $15,000 for some Nigerian travellers, marking a significant tightening of entry rules for visitors.

The policy, which took effect this week, applies to certain applicants seeking short-term US visas and is aimed at ensuring strict compliance with immigration rules, particularly preventing visa overstays.

The move comes shortly after the US authorities introduced partial travel restrictions affecting Nigeria and several other countries.

Here is a breakdown of what the visa bond means, who it affects, and how it works.

What are visa bonds?

Visa bonds are financial guarantees demanded from some foreign nationals applying for temporary visas.

They are designed to ensure that visitors comply with the terms of their visas, especially returning to their home countries when their authorised stay expires.

If a visa holder violates the conditions of their stay, the bond may be forfeited.

Is this policy unique to the US?

No. As reported by the Cable, visa bonds are already used by several countries around the world.

For instance, Australia requires security bonds for certain temporary and student visas.

Canada requires financial undertakings for some sponsored family visits, where guarantors assume responsibility if visitors overstay their authorised stay.

The US policy follows a similar logic, though the amounts involved are significantly higher.

How much will Nigerian applicants have to pay?

The US visa bonds affect only applicants for the B1/B2 visitor visas (business or tourism).

Now, applicants eligible for the visa category must post a bond of up to $5,000, $10,000, or $15,000, alongside a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Form I-352.

The exact amount is determined by a US consular officer during the visa interview, based on factors such as travel history, perceived overstay risk, and compliance record.

What this means for Nigerians

For Nigerian travellers, the policy introduces a major financial barrier to visiting the US, particularly for tourism and short business trips.

While the bond is refundable, the upfront cost — potentially exceeding ₦20 million at current exchange rates — may place US travel beyond the reach of many Nigerians and further reduce approved visitor numbers.

Does paying a bond guarantee visa approval?

No. Paying a visa bond does not guarantee that a visa will be issued. Applicants are only required to post the bond if directed by the consular officer, and the officer retains full discretion to approve or deny the visa.

Is the visa bond refundable?

Yes. The bond is refundable if the traveller complies fully with visa conditions.

The money will be returned automatically if:

The traveller leaves the US on or before their authorised departure date

The visa expires without the traveller entering the US

The traveller is denied entry at the US port of entry

Refunds depend on proper exit records being captured by US immigration authorities.

US airports' bondholders can use

Under these new rules, only three airports are designated ports of entry for bond payers. They include the Boston Logan International Airport in Boston, the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, and the Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia.

Entry through an undesignated airport might lead to a denied entry or a departure that is not properly recorded.

Actions that can lead to forfeiture

When a bond is paid, a breach can be recorded if DHS records indicate that the visa holder left the US or remains in the country after their authorised departure date, and if the visa holder applies to adjust nonimmigrant status, including claiming asylum.

Is this a new policy?

Not entirely. The US first attempted to roll out a visa bond programme in 2020 during Donald Trump’s administration. However, it was not fully implemented due to the global travel slowdown caused by COVID-19.

The policy resurfaced in August 2025, initially applying only to Malawi and Zambia.

In January 2026, the programme was expanded to cover 38 countries, including 24 African nations, with Nigeria among those newly affected.

