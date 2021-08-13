Music star Tiwa Savage has disclosed that she has a collabo with American singer Brandy, which would feature on her highly-anticipated EP Water and Garri.

The mother of one made this disclosure as she shared a snippet of the song with her social media followers and fans

Savage hinted that the song, which has already ignited anxious feelings among her fans, would be a track on Water and Garri

Popular singer Tiwa Savage is about to treat her fans to good music, as she released a snippet of a song with her American counterpart Brandy.

The song will accompany Savage’s highly-anticipated EP Water and Garri, which is underway.

Tiwa Savage to feature Brandy in a song on her forthcoming EP Water and Garri. Photo Credit: @brandy @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

In the teaser she posted on her social media pages, Brandy’s voice was heard complementing Savage’s in a yet-to-be-disclosed track.

“Guess who? The sweetest sounds about to drop. Is your notification on?“Water and Garri #WAG,”

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Confirming the collaboration, Brandy wrote:

"Somebody gon find us @tiwasavage ♥️ love love love you.”

Watch the snippet below:

Fans express excitement over the track

Just like the Water and Garri body of work, the track Savage has with Brandy is also in anticipation, as her fans and music enthusiasts expressed their anxiousness for it.

Read some of their comments below:

Officialswazzi:

“Been waiting for this song like forever Droppppppp ittttt alreadyyy.”

Officialosas:

“FINALLY!!!!! Sooooooooooooo excited this song is just amaaaaazing .”

Nastyblaq:

“About that TIME you know.”

Efya_nokturnal:

“Omg omg omg omg omg IM READY .”

Lamiphillipsworld:

“Sounds like Brandy.”

Dareynow:

“Brandyyyyyyyyy y’all finally linked up heavy @brandy .”

Mannyuk:

“Tiwa and Brandy!!!!!!!! Hallelujah ”

Symbaserothick:

“Yessssssssss finallyyyyyyy babe.”

Tamarbraxton:

“My beautiful sis❤️❤️❤️.”

Nomzamo_m:

“Yeah, I’m about to lose my mind over this collab! .”

Tiwa Savage loses dad

In other news, Legit.ng reported the passing away of Tiwa Savage's dad in the early hours of Monday, July 19.

Following her dad's demise, the Koroba lyricist who was still mourning at the time visited the deceased's house.

As watched in a video of her visit, the 41-year-old focused on some family photos that were hung on the wall, as she filmed the environment of her late father's house.

Source: Legit.ng News