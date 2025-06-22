Eight Air India crew members tragically lost their lives in the crash of Flight 171 en route from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick

Among the victims were seasoned aviation professionals and young crew just beginning their journeys in the skies

Their stories reflect the human cost behind aviation tragedies and the families left grieving in their wake

In the tragic aftermath of the Air India Flight 171 crash en route from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, the airline and grieving families confirmed the identities of all eight crew members who lost their lives.

These individuals, many of whom had decades-long aviation careers, were deeply connected to the skies. Below is a detailed list of the pilots and cabin crew who perished in the accident.

Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, 55

Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, an experienced pilot with three decades in aviation, had logged over 8,200 flying hours. A long-time resident of Powai, he remained unmarried and cared for his nonagenarian father. Neighbours noted his deep family ties to aviation, with his father having retired from the DGCA and two nephews also flying professionally.

“Only a few days ago he told his father that he will be quitting his job to look after him full time,” said Shiv Sena lawmaker Dilip Lande.

First Officer Clive Kunder, 32

With 1,100 hours of flight experience, First Officer Clive Kunder followed in his mother’s footsteps, who once flew as a flight attendant with Air India. Clive completed his aircraft maintenance training at the Bombay Flying Club and undertook flight schooling in Florida.

“Clive was a student of the 2006 batch. He also attended some ground school classes for flying in Florida,” said Captain Mihir Bhagvati, BFC president.

Flight Attendant Aparna Mahadik, 40

Aparna Mahadik served Air India alongside her husband, Amol, also a crew member. Both were devoted parents to their eight-year-old daughter. Aparna was remembered by neighbours in Goregaon as spiritual and family-focused.

“Aparna and her husband Amol fell in love while flying for Air India,” said Sanjay Tatkare, NCP spokesperson.

Flight Attendant Deepak Pathak, 35

A part of Air India for 11 years, Deepak Pathak had recently married and was settling into family life. His final message before the flight was sent to his mother.

“Deepak is the kind of son every family would wish for,” said neighbour Ashok Patil. “He was always smiling, respectful, and with no bad habits.”

Flight Attendant Saineeta Chakravarti, 34 Saineeta, an alumna of Mithibai College, previously worked at Go Air before joining Air India. Friends and family gathered at her home in Juhu-Koliwada, where they remembered her as dedicated and resilient.

“She used to earlier work at Go Air before joining Air India,” shared her friend Nicky D’Souza.

Flight Attendant Roshni Songhare, 27

Roshni, who had also dabbled in modelling, joined Air India last year after training in Mumbai. She had returned home to celebrate a festival just days before the tragic flight.

“None of us could imagine that it would be her last celebration at home,” said her brother Vignesh.

Flight Attendant Maithili Patil, 22

Maithili Moreswar Patil, from Nhava village, was the eldest of four siblings and the family’s hope for a brighter future. Having trained as a flight attendant two years ago, she fulfilled her dream of flying.

“With Maithili working as a flight attendant, the family’s financial condition had begun to improve,” said her uncle, Jitendra Mhatre.

Cabin Supervisor Shraddha Dhavan, 44

Shraddha had served Air India for over two decades, transitioning from MBA studies to a thriving aviation career. She met her husband, also a cabin crew member, through her work.

“She joined Air India 21 years ago and loved her work,” said her brother Vivek Dhavan.

