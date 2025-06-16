Max Foster, a Cable News Network (CNN) reporter and journalist, has given an interesting backstory about Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, the survivor of the Air India crash

A CNN reporter, Max Foster, has shared something intriguing about the lone survivor of the ill-fated Air India crash, identified as Vishwash Kumar Ramesh.

In a TikTok post, the journalist stated that the British national wasn't meant to be in seat 11A.

CNN reporter's update on crash survivor

According to Max, Ramesh switched to a window seat, which was seat 11A, before he got onto the flight.

He noted that when the aeroplane crashed, Ramesh got out of the seat, used the emergency exit, jumped off, and walked away.

Max added that aeroplane crash survivors are usually passengers who sit at the back, which has less impact in the event of a crash, and it is incredible that Ramesh survived despite sitting towards the front.

An amazed Max said aviation experts he had spoken to still can't explain how the man survived the crash. In his words:

"If you thought someone surviving the plane crash in India was incredible, then wait until you hear the backstory, because the passenger wasn't booked into the seat that saved him.

"At some point before he got onto the flight, he switched to a window seat - Seat 11A, which was crucially nearer the emergency exit.

"So the plane came down, and somehow he survived that seat. He got out of the seat, and left the emergency exit, jumped off the plane and walked away. He was the only survivor.

"What makes it even more incredible is that when there are survivors, the plane crashes, generally speaking, according to all the data, those survivors were sitting at the back of the plane where there was less impact. He was sitting towards the front of the plane, and none of the aviation experts I had spoken to can explain any of this.

"So, obviously, all the questions people are asking are around how he survived. Was it fate? Or was it something about him? Something about the seat? Divine intervention? The reality is we can't explain it. It is just incredible."

Journalist's comment on Air India crash trends

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the journalist's post below:

Lilly said:

"And when someone cheats death like that i get worried for them, the trauma afterwards is not a joke."

🌻Mystic Woman said:

"It was a huge surprise to see him walking to the ambulance. I guess it wasn’t his time to leave."

Katie Q said:

"Does he still need to fly home? that is going to be so scary for him. I'd want to go by ship."

Annabella said:

"He told a broadcaster that as they were coming down he knew something was wrong and he made a decision to open the exit door and jump up just before it hit the ground and exploded."

Claire's Crafty Corner said:

"BBC news showed Seat 11a on his boarding pass .. / ticket."

Musab said:

"People saying God saved him….Why didn’t God save everyone else?"

Moses said:

"I don’t want an explanation on how one guy survived, I want an explanation on why so many planes are crashing in 2025??!"

ZOE said:

"He walked away from a plane that exploded still holding his phone and his boarding pass."

Aviation expert suggests possible pilot mistake

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an aviation expert had explained the alleged mistake that caused the deadly Air India crash.

According to aviation expert Captain Steve, a crucial error during the flight's takeoff may have caused the devastating crash.

The co-pilot reportedly raised the wing flaps instead of retracting the landing gear, a simple yet catastrophic mistake.

