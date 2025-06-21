Mikel Obi harshly criticised Nicolas Jackson for his red card during Chelsea’s 3-1 Club World Cup loss to Flamengo

The former Chelsea midfielder used strong language live on television, prompting the host to apologise

Under-fire striker Jackson has since issued a public apology via social media for his behaviour

Former Chelsea star John Mikel Obi did not hold back his emotions while working as a television pundit during Chelsea’s 3-1 loss to Flamengo in the Club World Cup group stage.

Mikel Obi was left furious after Nicolas Jackson received a red card in the 68th minute, just three minutes after Flamengo had taken the lead.

Nicolas Jackson was sent off within minutes after coming on during Chelsea's 3-1 defeat to Flamengo.

Source: Getty Images

Jackson’s reckless challenge on Ayrton Lucas left Chelsea with 10 men, and they quickly conceded a third goal, losing a game they had initially led through a 13th-minute strike by Pedro Neto, GOAL reports.

“It was unbelievable. Stupid, stupid, stupid mistake,” Mikel Obi raged live on air.

“I don’t know what was going through his head. You come into the game, you are 2-1 down. Your team needs you. And he does that.”

Mikel Obi, known for his calm demeanour during his playing days, could not hide his frustration.

The former Super Eagles captain referenced previous incidents involving Jackson, including a red card in a crucial league game against Newcastle earlier in the season.

TV presenter apologises after strong language

Mikel Obi’s outrage did not stop at the red card as he took a deeper dig at Jackson’s professionalism, especially in light of competition from new signing Liam Delap.

“I don’t care what his frustration is. It’s a football club. A massive one. If you’re p***ed off that Delap’s coming in as competition, you have to embrace it,” he said.

“Big players fight for their place. That’s how you win trophies.”

The expletive and repeated use of the word “stupid” prompted DAZN presenter Kelly Somers to issue a live apology.

“Lots of emotion in the studio, so apologies for any language used there,” she told viewers, attempting to defuse the moment.

While Mikel Obi’s One podcast typically allows for unfiltered opinions, his TV appearance crossed a line for many viewers, with some praising his passion and others questioning his professionalism.

Jackson responds after online backlash

In the aftermath of the incident, Nicolas Jackson took to social media to apologise for his red card and the impact it had on the team.

Nicolas Jackson walks off the pitch after receiving a red card for a rash challenge.

Source: Getty Images

The Senegalese striker admitted his mistake, writing:

“I take full responsibility for my actions. I let the team down, and I’ll learn from it.”

Despite criticism, Jackson remains a key figure in Chelsea’s rebuild.

However, as Mikel pointed out, careless decisions on the pitch are the kind that top clubs cannot afford, especially when chasing silverware.

The incident highlights the growing tension within Chelsea's ranks and the pressure on young players like Jackson to deliver while staying composed under scrutiny.

Mikel Obi sends message to Jackson

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mikel Obi has clarified his recent comments about Chelsea striker Jackson, emphasising that he intended no disrespect and was instead encouraging the young forward to reach his full potential.

Chelsea are preparing for the upcoming 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, where they are drawn in Group D alongside Flamengo, Esperance Sportive de Tunis, and Los Angeles FC.

