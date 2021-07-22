Singer Tiwa Savage is still mourning the death of her dearly beloved father who passed away some days ago

The music star recently paid a visit to her late parent’s house and she showed her fans what the place looks like

The video stirred mixed reactions from members of the online community with some people criticising how the apartment looks

It is indeed a difficult time for Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage who is still mourning the death of her father who passed away on Tuesday, July 20.

Just recently the singer shared a video on social media that captured the moment she paid a visit to her late father’s house.

In the video, Tiwa filmed the surroundings of the apartment and focused on some family pictures that rested on the wall.

Reactions as Tiwa Savage visits her late dad's house. Photo: @tiwasavage

One of the pictures was taken on the singer’s wedding day. An overjoyed Tiwa was spotted beside her dad who had walked her down the aisle on the precious day.

Sharing the video online, Tiwa noted that she misses her dad. She also prayed for him to continue watching over her.

Watch the clip below:

More condolence messages pour in for Tiwa

As expected, the video elicited reactions from fans of the singer who know that she’s still mourning the death of her friend and rumoured lover, Obama DMW.

There were fans who sympathised with Tiwa while other trolls criticised the state of her dad’s house.

Read comments sighted below:

jasmivintage said:

"The pain of losing someone can't b explained."

lekki_bistro said:

"Rest in peace..i am so proud of you for showing us your roots..no fake life, God bless you."

sorenksb said:

"Not everyone will understand, I have lost my mum and Dad, we are strangers in this world."

remilekum said:

"May the soul of her father rest in peace."

bimpelayade said:

"At least A little renovation, paint, beautiful chairs, a whole Tiwa, I’m disappointed."

monye66 said:

"I wish I had half of what she has... one thing for sure my parents wouldn’t live in a place like this but to each it’s own."

ifunanya101 said:

"Una dey expect lekki standard house for old man house? Who will mentain it? Abeg make una go sit-down."

Davido, Tiwa visit Obama DMW's grave

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Tiwa Savage and Davido were spotted in a video that was shared on social media.

The two musicians were seen at the place Obama was buried with some of their men in Epe, Lagos state.

Nigerians praised the musicians as they noted that they did well by the young man even in death.

Source: Legit