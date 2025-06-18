Nilesh Waghela, an auto driver, has been identified as the maker of more than 100 coffins used for victims of the deadly Air India flight 171

In an interview, the 48-year-old, who has been in the coffin-making business for 15 years, opened up about how much he makes monthly

He noted that he makes coffins not for the fun of it, but because it is the occupation that puts food on his table and caters for his family's needs

A 48-year-old man, identified as Nilesh Waghela, has said that Air India contacted him on the day flight 171 to make coffins for all the casualties.

The Quint, a news outlet, interviewed Nilesh, who said he provided over 100 coffins used in conveying victims' remains.

Nilesh Waghela provided over 100 coffins for Air India. Photo Credit: The Quint

Coffin maker shares his monthly earnings

Nilesh, a family man, said Air India had wanted him to make about 300 coffins, but he couldn't provide such as he runs his coffin business alone.

He eventually gave them over 100 coffins in the space of two days, noting that he already had about 50 coffins before the request came. He told The Quint:

"I received a call from Air India on the 12th. They said they want 250 to 300 coffins. I said I don't have that much capacity as I am alone. But I can give you at least 100. I will give it compulsorily...I will give it in two days...

"I just did this whole process while standing. I had 40 to 50 coffins, and it took some hard work. I worked for 20 hours a day..."

Speaking further, he told the interviewer:

"But it was hard work, and I got it done. I do it (make coffins) alone and don't even take help from my brother. I don't take help from anyone, I do it alone.

"It happened by the grace of God. I have been doing this for the last 15 years. I am doing it so that I can pay my son's fees and get some help at home, and I am also driving an auto..."

The auto driver also opened up about how much he makes monthly.

"...I am not educated. I do whatever work comes my way. I take whatever they give me. It is the one in front. My household expenses are taken care of. I make 20,000 to 25,000 Indian Rupees (N357,623 to N457,482) per month. My expenses are met..."

Nilesh Waghela makes coffins for a living. Photo Credit: The Quint

Watch his interview below:

Air India crash stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the crash and interview below:

Murtaza Sajjad Husain said:

"Reading the Air India Crash Victims' Stories has blown off my mind. Great Late Ratan Tata must be shaking in his 🪦. If he was alive today, surely wouldn't have been able to digest this fact. B'coz, it didn't only end up taking away lives of those 241 of 242 innocent souls in the Aircraft but those equally innocent lives in the BJ Medical Building too. Not to forget 26/11.

"Life Is A 🔪!

"#RIPAI171BJMedical ❤️."

@janakivenkatraman843 said:

"True. God will bless you. Great person."

@BijanoYanthan said:

"Unthinkable, heartbreaking💔😭 HEARTWRENCHING 😢 so sad, so unfortunate 😢 i pray that the faithful souls rest in perfect peace, and the remaining families find peace.

"God bless the reporter and the guy who is making coffin for the victims of the plane crash."

@banksy2870 said:

"There is no shame or stigma in making coffins. He is providing a service to the society by making these coffins. It allows the family members to send off the departed in a dignified way. The thinking is wrong with the people and the society that discriminates against different types of occupations."

Samrat Sen said:

"Really sad and pathetic . Still can't believe the incident."

Expert determines causes of Air India crash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an expert had used a flight simulator to determine the possible causes of the Air India plane crash.

In a video by @aaronrheins on TikTok, the tech enthusiast used a flight simulator to show how the plane may have flown in the air before it crashed.

A flight simulator is a machine designed to resemble an aircraft's cockpit, with computer-generated images that mimic the pilot's view and the aircraft's motion.

