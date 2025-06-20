On June 12, 2025, an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, India, killing 241 people onboard

A student of BJ Medical College, Keshav Bhadana, shared what he witnessed when an Air India plane crashed into his school and killed his four friends.

An Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, India, on June 12.

A student of BJ Medical College, Keshav Bhadana, shares what he witnessed when an Air India plane crashed into his school and killed his four friends.

The aircraft crashed and hit the BJMedical College and Hospital in Ahmedabad and exploded into flames.

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the UK with 242 people on board, and only one survived the crash.

In an interview with NDTV, Keshav described how he escaped when the plane crashed into the school’s dining area during lunchtime.

Student who witnessed plane crash shares details

Keshav said he was eating with five of his friends when they heard a loud bang.

The second-year medical student said:

“It was lunch time. At around 1.30 pm, I was eating with my friends at the mess when suddenly, the walls began to collapse and the ceiling began to fall. At first, it seemed like a dust storm. We then thought it must have been an earthquake.

"Then I thought Pakistan must have attacked with a missile. I put my hands on my face out of fear. The moment I removed my hands from my face, I saw suitcases falling from above. Then I thought it must have been a plane crash.”

A student, who saw how an Air India plane crashed into his school and killed his 4 friends, shares how he escaped.

Keshav, who lost four of his friends to the crash, shared how he escaped with injuries in different parts of his body.

The young man said:

"I saw a wall falling on me. As I fell backwards, I suffered injuries on my hands, legs and head. My legs were buried under the rubble.

"At the time of the accident, 50 children were eating on my floor. There were six friends sitting at my table. Four of them were killed in the crash. One of them was a very close friend of mine and I miss him."

Meanwhile, the owners of Air India mentioned the amount they would pay to the families of the victims of the tragic plane crash.

Teenage boy killed by Air India crash

In a related story on Legit.ng, a teenage boy, Akash Patni, who was resting near his family's tea stall, was tragically among those killed in the crash that shook Ahmedabad in India.

When the crash happened, the boy’s mother, Sita, who was unaware that her son was sleeping nearby, managed to run.

Akash’s mother, Sita, survived with injuries and is in the ICU, unaware that her son died just metres away.

