The major political contestants in the Anambra governorship election are already gearing up for the contest

One of such contestants in the state is the governorship candidate of Accord Party, Dr. Godwin Maduka

Dr. Maduka has unveiled his running mate ahead of the governorship election in the southeast state

Abuja, FCT - To demonstrate his readiness for the November 6 Anambra governorship election, Dr. Godwin Maduka, has officially unveiled his running mate at an interactive press conference held on Wednesday, August 11 and attended by a Legit.ng reporter.

Maduka had earlier announced that he will be furthering his guber ambition on the platform of the Accord Party.

Leaders of the Accord Party during the press briefing. Photo credit: Accord Party

Source: Facebook

Maduka's running mate is Sir Kenneth Ifeatu Obi, a director in a medical company and also a director in an oil servicing firm.

Obi, a Knight, hails from Obosi. He is a devout Anglican, who had vied for the House of Representatives seat in 2015.

He is also a philanthropist, whose foundation, known as Ken Obi Initiative, has impacted positively on the lives of the people, with emphasis on human capacity development.

The choice of Obi as Maduka's running mate has been adjudged as the right choice and a winning team, considering his political relevance in the state. Obosi, his hometown, also has the largest voting population in Anambra state.

Ifeatu, like Maduka, is also reputed for his huge humanitarian works which span across providing medical and educational support to the less privileged across Anambra state.

He is said to have supported several schools in the state, with educational facilities and equipment, which had gone a long way to improve and enhance the poor state of infrastructure in several of them.

Many attest that Dr. Maduka made the right choice by picking Obi, as his running mate on the grounds that both of them are rooted in the field of medicine and engineering respectively.

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned that multiple court orders pose a major threat to the conduct of the Anambra governorship election coming up on Saturday, November 6.

The nation’s electoral body said some of the orders have the tendency of eroding the powers of the commission and compromising its independence.

The commission also noted that the planning and preparation for election require certainty and adherence to timelines.

In a related development, INEC has revealed plans to deploy a security application ahead of the election.

INEC national chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu disclosed this after opening a retreat in Keffi, Nasarawa state, on Friday, August 6.

According to him, this is in order to checkmate security threats on its personnel and facilities during the guber poll.

Source: Legit Newspaper