A man named Stanley Umezulike shared what he observed in Tyler Perry’s trending movie, Straw.

Straw, an emotionally charged film on Netflix, was produced by ace filmmaker Tyler Perry and gathered lots of reviews from movie lovers.

On his Facebook page, Stanley shared the problem he had with the story that was portrayed in the movie.

The movie explored the story of a single mother, Janiyah Wiltkinson, played by Taraji P. Henson.

She was hit in different directions by the struggles of life, but the most difficult challenge was caring for her daughter Aria, who was frequently ill.

Man shares observation about Straw movie

In his Facebook post, Stanley shared his analysis of the movie and why he had a problem with the plot.

He said:

“The message of this movie is clear: it captures the pain single black mothers experience as they fight through the system in order to survive. However, the problem with the plot is that the message is too loud—so much so that it sometimes overshadows the motivations behind the characters’ actions.

“Could everything that happened to Janiyah in one day really happen to one person? That’s a stretch. At a point, instead of making us care about her character, the movie made us pity her.

“I also observed a troubling element in Straw. When the bank manager asked Janiyah, “It seems like you had a lot to get over today?” Janiyah replied, “Black women always have something to get over.” This response reflects how movies can serve as negative programming.

“Why did Janiyah give that response? She didn’t answer the question. She made her personal struggle seem like the reality of all black women. Tyler Perry seems to have found his niche: producing movies that portray the suffering of Black women.”

A man shares why he had a problem with the story of the lead character in Tyler Perry’s Straw movie. Photo: Tyler Perry

Reactions trail man’s review of Straw

Ugwuja Godsplan said:

"I agree with you. The acting is superb, but the stereotypes are very cliched."

Abhulimhen Grace said:

"Taraji P. Henson is an amazing actress. She always delivers in all the movies she starred in that I've watched. I'm yet to watch the movie but with plenty of reviews like this, I can just imagine the pain and torture the character went through."

Sakina Yazid said:

"Hmm! Let me not watch it. I don't think I can handle it."

