15-year-old Akash Patni, resting near his family's tea stall, tragically among those killed in the crash that shook Ahmedabad in India

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, en route to London, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, India, on June 12, 2025

Akash’s mother, Sita, survived with injuries and is in ICU, unaware that her son died just metres away

A 15-year-old Akash Patni was among those who died on the ground when the Air India flight crashed in Ahmedabad, India.

The aircraft crashed near the airport in Ahmedabad, a western city in India, on June 12, 2025.

Air India: 15-year-old Tea Seller Dies as Plane Crashes Near His Mother’s Tea Shop, Family Mourns

Source: UGC

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board.

As reported by India Today, Akash was not a passenger on the flight but was resting under the shade of a tree near his family’s tea stall when the plane crashed.

The young boy used to help his family run their tea stall, which had been in existence for over 30 years.

Akash’s aunt said that the boy and his mother were around the tea cart when the plane hit the ground.

Air India: 15-year-old Tea Seller Dies as Plane Crashes Near His Mother’s Tea Shop, Family Mourns

Source: Getty Images

When the crash happened, the boy’s mother, Sita, who was unaware that her son was sleeping nearby, managed to run.

She, however, still sustained some injuries and undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit.

Father mourns 15-year-old son killed by crash

Akash was among the 33 people killed on the ground, who had no link with the flight but were just victims of circumstance.

Sita, during an interview at the hospital, said she didn’t see the crash coming and it happened behind her.

The boy’s father, Suresh, said he was yet to inform his wife of their son’s death.

When she asked her husband about her son, the man told his wife that he was in the ICU, as she was.

He said:

“I told her, you are in ICU, he’s in ICU too. I haven't told her that she’s dead too.”

Suresh has given the DNA sample and was awaiting the result to take the remains of his son home.

Reactions trail death of 15-year-old tea seller

Many reacted to a video of the mother running away from the plane crash fire as it engulfed her son.

Ashish Mattoo:

"In today’s world we have more videographers than one who by instinct leave everything there only and come forward to help. Just pure help

Inamul Hoque said:

"So so painful...Cant stop my tears seeing a helpless mother. May Allah give her strength to overcome this pain..ya rab."

Julie Amos said:

"Omg. I can not begin to comprehend the pain and agony of that poor woman."

Families submit DNA samples to identify victims

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that some families broke down in uncontrollable tears as they were asked to submit DNA samples to help identify their loved ones who died in the tragic Air India crash.

One of the family members who dropped a DNA sample shared when the results would be ready for them to identify their brother.

According to the hospital, over 190 relatives have submitted their DNA samples, which were being verified so that they could be used to identify bodies at the crash site.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng