INEC warned that the multiple court orders pose a threat to the conduct of the November 6, Anambra governorship election

This concern was raised by a senior INEC official, Festus Okoye, at the implementation meeting of the voter education and publicity department

Okoye also noted that the commission has issued an access code to political parties with which they can electronically upload personal particulars of their candidates

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned that multiple court orders pose a major threat to the conduct of the Anambra governorship election coming up on Saturday, November 6.

The nation’s electoral body said some of the orders have “the tendency of eroding the powers of the commission and compromising its independence, powers and timeliness for the conduct of the upcoming election”.

INEC has warned that multiple court orders pose a major threat to the conduct of the Anambra governorship election coming up on Saturday, November 6. Photo credit: INEC Nigeria

According to the commission, it is becoming increasingly difficult to obey court orders and judgements as some political parties and candidates have perfected the art of shopping for court injunctions, The Nation reports.

The commission also noted that the planning and preparation for election require certainty and adherence to timelines.

Legit.ng gathers that the concern was raised by the INEC national commissioner and chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, at the implementation meeting of the voter education and publicity department.

He said:

“The Commission has variously and consistently complained at the frequency and consistency with which courts of coordinate jurisdiction from different jurisdictions all over Nigeria assumed jurisdiction and delivered judgements and issued orders with far-reaching implications on the conduct of the Anambra State Governorship election.

“Some of the Orders have the tendency of eroding the powers of the Commission and compromising its independence, powers and timelines for the conduct of the upcoming election”.

“In our Regulations and Guidelines for the conduct of Elections as well as the Timetable and Schedule of Activities, the Commission issues access code to the National Chairman of Political Parties with which they upload the Personal Particulars and List of their candidates electronically,” He added.

